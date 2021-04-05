Agricultural Tractors Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, CNH Industrial NV, Kubota Corporation

The Agricultural Tractors market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Agricultural Tractors Market with its specific geographical regions.

The agricultural tractors market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.8%, over the forecast period.

Avail a Sample Copy before Purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950294/agricultural-tractors-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?source=label&Mode=21

– China and India lead in the number of tractors sold across countries. China has around 60% of its farm activities mechanized. Beijing included agricultural machinery in its Made in China 2025 campaign in 2018. The program will help the country to produce most of its farm equipment domestically, which is expected to increase the sales of tractors in China. The farm mechanization level in India was recorded at 40%-45%, in 2017. The penetration of farm equipment is slow, as almost 80% of small and marginal farmers own less than five hectares of land in the country. To increase the mechanization level, the Indian government is promoting Balanced Farm Mechanization, by providing subsidies on various equipment and supporting bulk buying through front-end agencies, which is expected to strengthen the tractors market during the forecast period.

The prominent players in the global Agricultural Tractors market are:

Claas Group, Deere & Company, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, CNH Industrial NV, Kubota Corporation, Massey Ferguson Limited, TAFE Ltd, Iseki & Co. Ltd, Yanmar Co.

Global Insights and Analysis:

Increasing Farm Mechanization in Developing Markets Driving Lower Engine Power Tractor Sales

The market size for less than 40 HP tractors is estimated to reach USD 23.41 billion by 2025. With an engine volume of not more than 1,500 cc, these tractors occupy less space and can be used with greater flexibility. Ease of customization makes them more amenable to experimentation, and consequentially, manufacturers are willing to try new components and technologies in this segment before moving on to high-powered ones. These tractors are compact, with a mass of fewer than 4,000 lbs and use less than 40 PTO HP to run the attachments. Invariably, all these high-production, economical, and user-friendly compact tractors are being used by schools, parks, landscapers, cemeteries, and hobby farmers. Low horsepower tractors work well in soft soil conditions, such as river basins. The less than 20 HP tractors are mainly used for horticulture in India. In developing countries, the demand for lower HP tractors is high due to the low disposable income of farmers and high labor costs. Farmers prefer small and customized tractors for agricultural purposes, due to small farmland sizes. Moreover, lesser fuel consumption by small tractors helps to empower small and marginal farmers.

Get Exclusive Discount at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950294/agricultural-tractors-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?source=label&Mode=21

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Competitive Landscape:

The agricultural tractors market is highly consolidated, with very few players cornering the majority of the market share. New product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions are the major strategies adopted by the leading companies in the market, globally. Along with innovations and expansions, investments in R&D and developing novel product portfolios are likely to be crucial strategies in the coming years.

Furthermore, Global Agricultural Tractors Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

─Manufacture Analysis — Generation of this Global Agricultural Tractors Industry is tested about applications, types, and regions with price analysis of players that are covered.

─Sales & Revenue Assessment — Revenue, sales are planned for this Agricultural Tractors market, including with various essentials along yet another facet is assessed in this section for foremost regions.

─Supply and Effectiveness — In continuation using earnings, this section studies consumption, and global Agricultural Tractors market. This area also sheds light on the variance between ingestion and distribution. Export and Agricultural Tractors significance data are provided in this part.

─Competitors — In this section, key players have been studied depending on product portfolio, their Agricultural Tractors market company profile, volume, price, price, and earnings.

─Investigations and Analysis — Agricultural Tractors market analysis aside from business, the information, and supply, contact information from manufacturers, consumers and providers can also be presented. Additionally, a feasibility study to asset and SWOT analysis for endeavors have been contained.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com

irfan@marketinsightsreports.com