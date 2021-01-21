Agricultural Soil Wetting Agents Market 2021 by Excellent Revenue Growth by 2028 including leading vendors Nufarm, The Wilbur Ellis, Bretty Young Seeds, BASF SE
Agricultural wetting agents are mainly used with herbicides, fertilizers and pesticides to decrease surface tension and improve root growth. Agriculture wetting agents are also considered in the food additives categories, which prevents food from drying out by counteracting the effect of dry atmosphere.
Wetting agents are chemical substance that increases the spreading and penetrating properties of a liquid (i.e. water) by lowering its surface tension. These are used in potting mixes to enable water to thoroughly wet the mix.
A wetting agent you are more likely to get water spots on your negs. It’s pretty inexpensive and lasts forever.
Agricultural Soil Wetting Agents Market is projected to grow at a CAGR +6% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.
Report Consultant has newly added this expansive informative data of the market, titled Global Agricultural Soil Wetting Agents Market 2021. This statistical surveying research report deals with the current scenario of the global market.
Global Agricultural Soil Wetting Agents Market Key Players:-
- Nufarm
- The Wilbur Ellis
- Bretty Young Seeds
- BASF SE
- Harmony Additive Pvt
- Mani Agro Chemicals
- Vedanta Organo World
- NUFARM
- Iota Silicone Oil
- ALASIA Chemicals
- Dalian CIM
- Boading Fengba Modern Agriculture
- Ningo Evergreen Iritech
- Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment
- Ningbo Precise
Global Agricultural Soil Wetting Agents Market by Type:-
- Polyacrylic Acid Salt
- Polyacrylamide
Global Agricultural Soil Wetting Agents Market by End User:-
- Farm
- Ranch
- Other
Global Agricultural Soil Wetting Agents Market by Geography:-
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
In This Study, the Years Considered to Estimate the Size of Global Agricultural Soil Wetting Agents Market are as follows:
History Year: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Year 2021 to 2028
The Global Agricultural Soil Wetting Agents Market report provides a thorough evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects that contain drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Global Agricultural Soil Wetting Agents Market Table of Content (TOC):
- Chapter1 – Introduction
- Chapter2 – Research Scope
- Chapter3 – Global Agricultural Soil Wetting Agents Market Segmentation
- Chapter4 – Research Methodology
- Chapter5 – Definitions and Assumptions
- Chapter6 – Executive Summary
- Chapter7 – Market Dynamics
- Chapter8 – Global Agricultural Soil Wetting Agents Market Key Players
- Chapter9 – Market during the forecast period 2021-2028
- Chapter10 – Conclusion
- Chapter11 – Appendix
