Agricultural Robots Market Size, Share, Growth, Structure, and Regional Analysis by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Agricultural Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global agricultural robots market size reached US$ 5.4 Billion in 2020. Agricultural robots, or agribots, refer to autonomous machines that help in minimizing the dependence on manual labor and improving the overall production yield. The agriculture sector has been facing challenges such as rising input costs and lack of water resources, skilled workers and crop monitoring. To overcome these problems, robotics technology is being deployed to advance the production capabilities of farmers. Various governments are also offering subsidies and undertaking initiatives to create awareness about automated technologies among farmers. These technologies help in performing numerous functions such as field mapping, harvesting, monitoring, irrigation and various dairy farming activities.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/agricultural-robots-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Owing to the rising population, and the consequent increase in food demand, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies are developing robots that are capable of handling multiple agricultural tasks at a much faster pace than human workers. Apart from this, many organizations are supporting fundamental research in the field of computing and engineering to enable advancements in robotics. For instance, the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) has announced the joint National Robotics Initiative for the development of collaborative robots that will help in the long-term prosperity of agriculture in the country. Another emerging trend in the market is the introduction of swarm robots which can help in sowing, tilling and harvesting in future farms. These robots can also fertilize, weed and aid in controlling pests and diseases by collecting valuable data. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global agricultural robots’ market to reach a value of US$ 21.10 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.50% during 2021-2026.

Market Segmentation:

Based on the product type, the market has been segregated into Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/drones, milking robots, automated harvesting systems, driverless tractors and others. Amongst these, milking robots are the most popular type of agricultural robots.

On the basis of the application, crop management represents the largest segment, accounting for the majority of the global market share. Other major applications are dairy farm management, animal management, field management and soil management.

The market has been categorized based on the offering as hardware, software and services. Currently, hardware dominates the market, holding the largest market share.

Region-wise, North America enjoys the leading position in the market. The other major markets include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., Agco Corporation, Lely Holding S.À.R.L, AG Eagle LLC, Agribotix LLC, Agrobot, Harvest Automation, Naio Technologies, Precision Hawk, IBM, Agjunction, Inc., DJI, Boumatic Robotics, B.V., AG Leader Technology, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Autocopter Corp, Auroras S.R.L., Grownetics Inc. and Autonomous Tractor Corporation.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/agricultural-robots-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Compressor Rental Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/compressor-rental-market

Bakery Processing Equipment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bakery-processing-equipment-market

Heat Pumps Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/heat-pumps-market

Electric Motor Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-motor-market

Agricultural Haying and Forage Machinery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/agricultural-haying-forage-machinery-market

Agricultural Micronutrients Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/agricultural-micronutrients-market

Australia Organic Farming Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-organic-farming-market

Hemp Seeds Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hemp-seeds-market

Food Enzymes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-enzymes-market

Agricultural Enzymes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/agricultural-enzymes-market

Chile Food Delivery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/chile-food-delivery-market

Business Travel Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/business-travel-market

Car Sharing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/car-sharing-market

Online Food Delivery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/malaysia-indonesia-takaful-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800