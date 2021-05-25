Agricultural Pumps Market Analysis, Region & Country Revenue Share & Forecast Till 2028

The global agricultural pumps market is evaluated to augment from USD 4.21 billion in 2020 and reach USD 7.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the estimated time. The gradual shift from traditional farming techniques to advanced methods is flourishing the agricultural pumps market demand.

Agricultural pumps are becoming an essential aspect of the farming industry. The several advantages of the smart pumps, such as low maintenance, high probability for automated and remote control, and minimum time consumption, are the factors driving the market demand.

Agricultural pumps are automated devices that transport material from one locality to another with appropriate set pressure. These are the most preferred pumps that the farmers are focusing on to maintain agricultural production. These are widely used to extract water from well, lakes, and reservoirs and also for crops that require excess water to grow.

The major key players in the market are Xylem Inc (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), KSB SE & Co. (Germany), Grundfos (Denmark), Lindsay Corporation (US), Valmont Industries (US), Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India), Shimge Pump Industry Group Co., Ltd (China) and Jain Irrigation Systems (India)

The Agricultural Pumps market is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides information on the growth rate, current and emerging patterns, production and consumption ratios, supply and demand, import/export, revenues, and revenue growth of each regional market. The regional analysis section also assesses the existence of key players in each region, as well as the macro and microeconomic factors influencing regional market development.

Based On Type: (Revenue, USD billion, 2021 – 2028)

Rotodynamic pumps

Axial flow

Mixed flow

Centrifugal pumps

Positive displacement pumps

Reciprocating pumps

Rotary pumps

Based On Power Source: (Revenue, USD billion, 2021 – 2028)

Solar

Diesel/Petrol

Electricity grid-connection

Based On End-use: (Revenue, USD billion, 2021 – 2028)

Irrigation

Livestock watering

Agricultural machinery

Others

Based On HP: (Revenue, USD billion, 2021 – 2028)

5-3

4-15

16-30

31-40

>40

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Agricultural Pumps market’s competitive environment provides information on company profiles, product portfolios, production models, market sales, and business expansion plans. It also includes information on market share, market size, sales growth, gross margins, and price analysis. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, alliances, corporate and government transactions, product releases, and brand promotions, among other topics. It also includes SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses to provide insight into the market’s competitive environment.

Key Highlights in the Report:

It provides useful information about the global Agricultural Pumps industry, including market forecasts and sales growth rates.

Provides a detailed overview of market growth and patterns for the years 2021-2028, including key market parameters.

Technical advances, regulatory environment, recent innovations, and existing and emerging trends in the Agricultural Pumps market are all covered in this report.

Comprehensive industry analysis, including key statistical data and market knowledge gleaned from primary and secondary research

