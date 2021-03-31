Agricultural Pheromones Market Research Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends, key players and Forecast to 2027

Increasing pest proliferation in agricultural lands is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global agricultural pheromones market is projected to be worth USD 7,992.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The agricultural pheromones market is observing high demand attributed to increasing pest proliferation in agricultural lands. Pheromones are a vital part of monitoring and management methods intended for agricultural crop pests.

The Global agricultural pheromones Market report comprises of vital details of the agricultural pheromones business sphere that aims to offer the reader a comprehensive understanding of the agricultural pheromones market and identify optimum growth prospects to gain a competitive edge over other competitors. The global agricultural pheromones market is expected to be valued at USD 7,992.4 Million in 2027 from 2,550.0 Million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 15.3% through the forecast period.

The global health crisis induced by the coronavirus outbreak has led to dramatic changes in the market, significantly altering the global economic scenario. This growth is attributable to the higher demand to limit pest proliferation especially in agricultural lands. Additionally, pheromones are an integral part of monitoring and management methods for agricultural crop pests. Mating disruption, mass trapping, attract-and-kill, and push-pull are a few direct approaches for pest control. The report, which has been scrutinized using various essential tools, provides a clear image of the growth potential of the market over the forecast timeframe

Key Highlights from Report

Mating disruption is garnering significant traction in the market attributed to its diverse cropping circumstances. The pheromones application for pest control provides a promising solution to the challenges associated with the development of substitutes to mitigate hazards caused by chemical pesticides to the environment and human health.

The document elaborates on the key segments of the industry, which have been severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent months-long lockdown. Agricultural pheromones have wide applications for pest control that provides an impressive solution to the challenges involved with the development of substitutes.

Key participants in the agricultural pheromones market include Suterra LLC, Koppert Biological Systems, Pherobank BV, Isagro Group, Certis Europe BV, Biobest Group NV, Bio Controle, BASF SE, ISCA Technologies, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd..

The adoption of such pest control approaches depend on pheromones’ application. Abovementioned factors are contributing to the growth of the global agricultural pheromones market. The report offers insightful data and information gathered from a wide range of primary and secondary sources. Growing resistance of pest control over conventional pesticides has increased the demand for agricultural pheromones.

Emergen Research has segmented the global agricultural pheromones market on the basis of product type, application mode, function, crop type, and region:

Segmental Analysis:

Mass trapping, mating disruption, push-pull, and attract-and-kill are amongst the direct approaches for pest control depending on pheromones’ application. It further covers radical insights about the key market players along with their company overview, total revenue, market share and size, price analysis, product portfolio, and strategic initiatives adopted by the companies.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Sex Pheromones Aggregation Pheromones Others

Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Traps Sprayers Dispensers

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Mating Disruption Detection & Monitoring Mass Trapping

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Field Crops Orchard Crops Vegetables Others



The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Regional Analysis:

The agricultural pheromones market has been divided into types, applications, and regions. The report offers a growth analysis of each segment to provide an accurate calculation and forecast of sales in the time period 2020-2027. agricultural pheromones Market share data is also available on a global and regional level. Key regions covered in the report like North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts formulate the report based on a comprehensive analysis of the competitive strengths of each player and an overall competitive landscape.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



