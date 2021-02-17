Agricultural Packaging Market 2021 Global Outlook – LC Packaging International, Grief Inc, Mondi Group, NNZ Group?, Packaging Corporation of America, Sonoco Products Company

Global “Agricultural Packaging Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Agricultural Packaging market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Agricultural Packaging industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The agricultural packaging market is expected to reach a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Agricultural Packaging Market are: LC Packaging International, Grief Inc, Mondi Group, NNZ Group?, Packaging Corporation of America, Sonoco Products Company?, Epac Holdings LLC?, Silgan Holdings , Bemis Company Inc?, BAG Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Amcor plc and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

In June 2020 – Amcor plc partnered with Espoma Organic, a lawn and garden brand, to innovate sustainable packaging and launch a new bio-based polymer package. The polyethylene (PE) film contains 25 percent bio-based material derived from sugar cane in this case.

– In June 2020 – Mondi, a global packaging and paper group, has completed the implementation of a new state of the art paper sack converting machine at its Nyregyhza site in Hungary. The machine can allow the plant to open a new line of paper sacks for food packaging and can help to produce more than 130 million sacks annually.

Key Market Trends

Plastic Packaging to Hold the Significant Market Share

– Plastic packaging is influencing market growth due to the rising demand for flexible packaging as consumers prefer these solutions. For instance, according to the Flexible Packaging Association, more than 60% of North American consumers are ready to pay for functional packaging benefits, such as product protection, supply chain efficacy, and shipping friendly, among others.?

– Polyethylene is the cheapest packaging film. The polyethylene materials that are being used for barrier film include HDPE, LDPE, and LLDPE. Polyethylene is easy to process and is combined with gas/aroma barriers, such as PA and EVOH, for their use in various applications.? The essential grade of material among these is the linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE). It is a high-clarity film that is widely used for food packaging.

Important Features that are under offering and key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of the Agricultural Packaging market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of the Agricultural Packaging market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Agricultural Packaging market performance

– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Agricultural Packaging Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principles of locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Agricultural Packaging industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

