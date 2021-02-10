Agricultural Milking Robots Market – Segmentation And Analysis By Recent Trends, Development And Growth By Regions To, Analysis, Forecast To 2027

The 2019 study has 182 pages, 85 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve growth as the burgeoning middle class seeks more milk and more milk products- cheese. Across the industrial spectrum dairy farms use robots to implement better farm management. Improved farm efficiency is a key benefit of dairy farm industrialization.

One effect of the tariffs from President Trump has been to stimulate investment by Chinese and Russian business men in dairy farming. With imported milk from the US not available, demand for milk was felt in the market. The largest industrial dairy farm is being built in Russia with Chinese and Russian financing. This farm is anticipated to be fully automated.

By 2050 the world population will be 9 billion people, up from 7.3 billion in 2019. Population growth means that there needs to be a considerable increase in food production. Grow lights permit warehouse growing. Renewable energy supports electricity generation. Milking robots are part of a move to precision agriculture that increases crop yields and improves over all availability of nutritious foods. Income levels are creating a middle class worldwide, rising the demand for quality food and dairy products.

Milk demand is increasing because of the quality of nutrition milk products provide. Milk is a fundamental food, trusted and valued all over the world. Quality of milk can be increased via the use of automated milking and feeding systems.

An environmental development relates to consumer increasing awareness of the origin of produce, animal welfare, the use of antibiotics having a deleterious effect on health of people, and the impact of environmentally unsound agricultural practices. Agricultural impact on the environment is commonly measured as a carbon footprint.

There are 21 million working dairy cows in the world, meaning 21,000,000 dairy calves are slaughtered for veal or cheap beef every year globally. Cows must give birth in order to make milk and the resulting births create too many cows if allowed to mature.

The market for the robotic milking machines at $6.5 billion in 2018 is anticipated to reach $30.98 billion in 2025. Market growth comes from robots increasing penetration in dairy farms. Most of the large farms are equipped, but the remaining farms are being bought up by the industrial scale farms, and the new capacity in the existing large farms need automation as well. The small dairy farms are inefficient and are going away.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Lely

Tetra Laval / DeLaval

Market Participants

Veder Group / Fullwood

GEA Farm Technologies

HokuFarm Group

S. A. Christensen

BouMaticRobotics

Avon Rubber / InterPuls / Milkrite

DairyMaster

Milkomax

Milkline

JSC Mototecha

