Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2020–2028 Agricultural Microbials Market Size: USD 6 Billion in 2020, Market Growth: 14.5%, Market Trend: Increasing demand for organic food among people and rising adoption for the organic agricultural procedure.

The global Agricultural Microbials market is estimated to reach USD 17.48 Billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 14.5%, according to a new report generated by Reports and Data.

Agricultural microbes are important elements essential for plant growth and soil fertility. Bacteria, protozoa, viruses, and fungi are the various types of Agricultural Microbials that are beneficial for plant or crop growth.

The increasing adoption of organic farming techniques, increasing popularity of biofertilizers and biopesticides for crop improvement, and the desire for organic food among consumers are the significant factors facilitating the growth of the Agricultural Microbials market. The growing adoption of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) and the reduction in the developmental cost of microbial products in comparison with traditional chemical pesticides are predicted to expand the global market for Agricultural Microbials.

The global market has been ruthlessly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The demand and supply chain has been affected, and so has the production.

Some of the key participants in the market are Bayer CropScience (Germany), Sumitomo Chemicals Company Ltd. (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Monsanto Company (U.S.), Corteva (U.S.), Dow AgroSciences LLC (U.S.), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Certis USA LLC (U.S.), and CHR. Hansen Holdings (Denmark) Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Queensland Agricultural Seeds (Australia), Nufarm Ltd. (Australia), Koppert B.V. (Netherlands), Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co., Ltd. (Japan), Novagreen Inc. (Canada), XiteBio Technologies Inc. (Canada), Verdesian Life Sciences, LLC (U.S.), and Italpollina Usa, Inc. (U.S.)

Further key findings:

The widespread utilization of bacteria in preparing biopesticides, biostimulants, and biofertilizers is increasing the demand for the bacterial segment. They help in enhancing the growth and yield of the plant and perform several growth-promoting functions.

Based on the crop type, the Vegetables and Fruits segment is predicted to dominate the market from 2021 to 2028 due to the extensive utilization and demand for fresh fruits and vegetables to maintain the nutritional balance in the diet.

Based on the formulation, the liquid is estimated to dominate the market as they are more convenient than the dry form. They are easy to apply and do not require procedures such as mixing, which minimizes the chances of contamination.

The cereals and grains section is accounted to hold a considerable market share from 2021 to 2028. The microbes help in the photosynthesis process for cereal crops like rice.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the Agricultural Microbials market due to advanced technologies used in the agricultural industry and growing awareness regarding the benefits of microbials over chemical fertilizers.

The South American region market is approximated to witness the fastest growth as most of the farmers in this region are shifting to microbials and organic farming.

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global Agricultural Microbials market based on Type, Crop Type, Functions, Mode of Application, Formulations, and Region:

Based On Type: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 – 2028)

Bacterial

Bacillus spp Rhizobium spp Enterobacteriaceae Pasteuria Streptomyces

Fungi Trichoderma spp mycorrhizal fungi Others

Viruses

Protozoa

Based On Crop type: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 – 2028)

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Other crop types

Turfs Ornamentals plantation crops forages



Based On Functions: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 – 2028)

Soil amendments

Biofertilizers Biostimulants

Crop protection Bioinsecticides Biofungicides Bioherbicides



Based On Application: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 – 2028)

Foliar spray

Soil treatment

Seed treatment

Other modes of application

Based On Formulation: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 – 2028)

Dry

Dry granules Water-dispersible granules Wettable powders

Liquid Emulsifiable concentrates Suspension concentrates Soluble liquid concentrates



Based On Region: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 – 2028)

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia and New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East And Africa South Africa Israel Rest of ME&A



