Agricultural Microbials Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth | Dow Chemical Company, Marrone Bio Innovations, Bayer CropScience

Agricultural microbials market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.30% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing awareness about livestock farming is expected to increase the demand for agricultural microbals in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Agricultural microorganisms are the naturally occurring substances such as molds and bacteria which also supply nutrients such as phosphorous and nitrogen to plants. These microorganisms also improve soil structure, process nutrients, maintain ecological balance, and improve plant growth, and productivity.

Increasing growth in the population also accelerates the growth of the agricultural microbials market. The implementation of various regulatory and fiscal policies, increase in the demand for food products through the increase and appreciation of environmentally friendly farming methods are expected to stimulate the growth of agricultural microbials market worldwide. On the other hand, lack of technical advances in microbial inoculants and the need to maintain the high number of microorganisms active in the seed during seed treatment are some of the challenges for larger seed treatment producers. Also, adoption of agricultural pesticides are of high cost for use and the delayed effects of microbial inoculants compared to conventional chemicals are the major factors that hamper the market growth in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Competitive Landscape and Agricultural Microbials Market Share Analysis

Agricultural microbials market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to agricultural microbials market.

By Type (Bacteria, Fungi, Protozoa, Viruses and Others),

By Type (Bacteria, Fungi, Protozoa, Viruses and Others),

Function (Crop Protection, Soil Enhancement, and Others),

Form (Dry and Liquid),

Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others),

Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Post-Harvest)

The countries covered in the agricultural microbials market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North American region is projected to account for the largest market share of the agricultural microbials market. The growing growth of high value crops and increasing awareness among farmers about the environmental benefits of biological solutions are expected to provide an additional measure of growth for the agricultural microbials market in the region.

Some Points from Table of Content

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Agricultural Microbials Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020

Chapter 1 Agricultural Microbials Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Agricultural Microbials

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Agricultural Microbials industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Agricultural Microbials Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Agricultural Microbials Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Agricultural Microbials Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Agricultural Microbials Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Agricultural Microbials Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Agricultural Microbials Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Microbials Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Agricultural Microbials Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Agricultural Microbials Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

