Agricultural Microbials Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) 2021 to See Major Growth in Revenue, Leading Players -Bayer AG, Syngenta, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Certis USA LLC

The latest research report on Agricultural Microbials Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Agricultural Microbials market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

The attention on the overwhelming players Bayer AG, Syngenta, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Certis USA LLC, Marrone Bio Innovations, Valent BioSciences LLC, Arysta LifeScience Corporation, Koppert B.V., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., ChemChina, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, LALLEMAND Inc.., Verdesian Life Sciences, Indigo Ag Inc., Precision Laboratories LLC, GSFC, Novozymes, Isagro and Monsanto Company.

Global agricultural microbials market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.54 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 10.10 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.02% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand of organic farming practices and rising need of residue-free crop protection items.

Global Agricultural Microbials Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

By Type Bacteria Bacillus spp. Rhizobium spp. Others Enterobacteriaceae Pasteuria Streptomyces Fungi Trichoderma spp. Mycorrhizae Others Penicillium Aspergillus Lecanicillium Viruses Protozoa By Function Crop protection Biofungicides Bioinsecticides Bioherbicides Bionematicides Others Biomolluscicides Bioacaricides Biorodenticides Soil amendment Biofertilizers Biostimulants By Crop Type Cereals & grains Oilseeds & pulses Fruits & vegetables Other crops Sugar crops Forage Turf Ornamentals By Application Seed treatment Soil treatment Foliar spray Post-harvest By Formulation Liquid Dry



Global Agricultural Microbials Market Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report :

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of organic farming techniques is driving the market growth

Target specificity related with microbial pesticides is also expected to boost the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lower shelf life of microbes is expected to restrain the market demand

Lower adoption rate and high application costs of microbials is also expected to hamper the market growth

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

