Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Market: Overview

Agriculture and forestry machinery are the equipment that assists the process of forest activities and farming like cultivating land, collecting wood logs, harvesting, and many others. Harvesters, rotators, crop sprayers, tractors, and skidders are different types of forest and agriculture machinery available in the market.

Global Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Market: Growth Factors

The global agricultural & forestry machinery market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the constantly growing demand for advanced machinery in the developed regions. The growing economic stability in many countries has increased the demand for food. Moreover, the growing population across the globe is also posing high demand for food. However, such surging scenarios are increasing pressure on the agriculture sector to increase production, which in turn has boosted the demand for more effective and innovative agricultural machinery. The growing factors like mechanization of several agricultural activities, strong economic growth, and growing support of the government to boost production are fueling the growth of the global agricultural & forestry machinery market. The growing requirement for wood and related products in the market has transformed the whole processing into a fully automated process that requires efficient and highly developed machinery to extract and harvest the forest trees. The increasing investments by prominent players in the market to make more advanced tools is a key factor that is propelling the growth of the global market. Moreover, the increasing awareness regarding the role of technology in the farming and agriculture process is further fueling the growth of the global agricultural & forestry machinery market. The integration of the latest technology with the telematics and GPS system is bolstering the market to grow globally. The adoption of IoT in agricultural machinery helps in many functions like high-precision positioning systems and other IT applications is also fueling the growth of the global agricultural & forestry machinery market significantly. Moreover, the real-time tracking, sustainable operations, and automated monitoring of the machinery have enhanced the production in the agriculture and forestry sector. The growing import and export of advanced machinery will positively shape the trajectory of the global market during the forecast period.

Global Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Market: Segmentation

The global agricultural & forestry machinery market can be segmented into end-users, applications, and regions.

By end-users, the market can be segmented into forest sectors and agricultural sectors. Among these, the agriculture sector holds hegemony over other owing to the increasing government support to increase the production and surging demand from the growing population for food.

By application, the market can be segmented into forest machinery and agricultural machinery. Agricultural machinery accounts for the largest share in the global agricultural & forestry machinery market. The agricultural machinery can further be segmented into haymaking machines, milking & poultry machines, soil cultivation equipment, tractors, field sprayers, combine & forage harvesters, and others. Of these, tractors hold the domination over others due to the driverless feature by automation technology.

The forest machinery can further be segmented into loaders, bunchers, skidders, sewing machines, forwarders, harvesters, and others. Of these, the hybrid harvester accounts for the largest share owing to its fuel-efficient function.

Global Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Market: Regional analysis

Europe is the fastest-growing region in the global agricultural & forestry machinery market owing to the growing innovations in agricultural machinery in the region. Moreover, the intensive research and development activities further contribute to the regional market growth.

North America is also a potential region in the global agricultural & forestry machinery market due to the high investments by the prominent players and the presence of a large number of agricultural machinery manufacturers in the region.

Asia Pacific is also anticipated to witness huge growth with high CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant players in the global agricultural & forestry machinery market are Mahindra & Mahindra, Claas KGaA mbH, Kubota Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., AGCO Corporation, Deere & Company, Weifang Euro king Machinery, John Deere, Bucher Industries AG, Bonang Transmission, Hubei Machinery and Equipment, Same Deutz-Fahr, AGROSTROJ Pelhrimov, Valmont Industries Incorporated., China National Machinery Industry Corporation, Escorts Limited, and Concern Tractor Plants.

Global Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



