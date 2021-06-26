Agricultural Drones Market Is Booming Worldwide: Trimble Navigation, DJI, PrecisionHawk, Parrot

HTF MI released most extensive analysis of Agricultural Drones market from a regional market perspective – forecast to 2026. A detailed overview of the major equipment providers is included for Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), the Americas, China, Japan and Rest of Asia. Furthermore, the Global Agricultural Drones Market study includes industrial manufacturing subsectors analysis and a comparison of revenue growth in the Agricultural Drones market with key underlying growth factors and trends. Finally, market shares for leading vendors in the Agricultural Drones market is presented.

Currently, most established players – OEMs, Agricultural Drones suppliers – are working on strategies to cope with shifting growth patterns and unexpected high demand and declining growth in more mature technologies. To accurately gauge the pulse of the Agricultural Drones market; manufacturers like Trimble Navigation Ltd, DJI, PrecisionHawk, Parrot SA, 3DR, AeroVironment, Inc. & DroneDeploy were studied thoroughly and profiled.

Global mega-trends in Agricultural Drones industry – shifting growth patterns and increasing pace of digitization

Highlights of Global Agricultural Drones Market Study

– Global and regional market share estimates of leading suppliers for total Agricultural Drones, , Fixed Wing Drones, Multi Rotor Drones, Hybrid Drones, Other Multi Rotor Drones (Micro Drones) & Fixed Wing Drones, Multi Rotor Drones, Hybrid Drones, Other Multi Rotor Drones (Micro Drones), ).

– Analyse and measure the Global Agricultural Drones Market by identifying consumption across various application/end use verticals – Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Precision Fish Farming, Smart Greenhouse, Others (Horticulture, orchids, and forestry applications).

– Analyses of multiple economic indicators like tracking industrial capacity, machinery production, real GDP, and capital expenditure (CAPEX).

– Growth forecasts for 22+ Agricultural Drones markets to 2026 in terms of US dollar revenues, unit shipments, and average selling price.

Actuals & Forecast: Frequency & Time Period

– Historical Years (2016-2026)

– Base year (2020)

– Annual forecast (2021-2026)

Extracts from Table of Content of Global Version

Chapter 1 Market Overview

1.1 Scope

1.2 Manufacturing Process Analysis

1.3 Raw Materials & Suppliers

1.4 Industrial Chain

1.5 Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 2 Agricultural Drones Market Dynamics

2.1 Market factor Analysis

2.2 ImpactC of ovid-19

2.3 Drivers

……..

Chapter 3 Agricultural Drones Market Size by Revenue [USD M], Shipment [Units], Prices (USD/Unit) (2016-2026)

3.1. North America: Agricultural Drones Market Analysis by Country

3.1.1. United States

3.1.2. Canada

3.1.3. Mexico

3.1.4. North America Market by Type (Value, Volume & Price) [, Fixed Wing Drones, Multi Rotor Drones, Hybrid Drones, Other Multi Rotor Drones (Micro Drones) & Fixed Wing Drones, Multi Rotor Drones, Hybrid Drones, Other Multi Rotor Drones (Micro Drones), )]

3.1.5. North America Market by Application [Field Mapping, VRA, Crop Spraying, Crop Scouting, Livestock]

3.2 Asia Pacific Market Analysis by Country

3.2.1. China

3.2.2. Japan

3.2.3. India

3.2.4. South Korea

3.2.5. Australia

3.2.6. Southeast Asia

3.2.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

3.2.8. Asia Pacific by Type (Value, Volume & Price) [, Fixed Wing Drones, Multi Rotor Drones, Hybrid Drones, Other Multi Rotor Drones (Micro Drones) & Fixed Wing Drones, Multi Rotor Drones, Hybrid Drones, Other Multi Rotor Drones (Micro Drones), )]

3.2.9. Asia Pacific by Application [Field Mapping, VRA, Crop Spraying, Crop Scouting, Livestock]

3.3 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Market Analysis by Country

3.3.1. Germany

3.3.2. France

3.3.3. Italy

3.3.4. the United Kingdom

3.3.5. Netherlands

3.3.6. Nordic Nations

3.3.7. South Africa

3.3.8. Middle East

3.3.9. Rest of EMEA

3.3.10. EMEA by Type (Value, Volume & Price) [, Fixed Wing Drones, Multi Rotor Drones, Hybrid Drones, Other Multi Rotor Drones (Micro Drones) & Fixed Wing Drones, Multi Rotor Drones, Hybrid Drones, Other Multi Rotor Drones (Micro Drones), )]

3.3.11 EMEA by Application [Field Mapping, VRA, Crop Spraying, Crop Scouting, Livestock]

3.4 South America: Agricultural Drones Market Analysis by Country

3.4.1. Brazil

3.4.2. Argentina

3.4.3. Rest of South America

Chapter 4 Agricultural Drones Manufacturers Analysis

4.1 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

4.1.1 Sales Channel

4.1.2 Agricultural Drones Distributors

4.1.3 Agricultural Drones Customer

4.2 Market Share Analysis by Players (2020)

4.3 Market Concentration Rate by Regions

4.4 Y-o-Y Growth & (%) Market Share by Manufacturers

4.5 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Headquarter, Geographic Footprints, Product Specifications, Key Development Activities …)

