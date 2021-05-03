Agricultural Disinfectant Market 2021 Analysis and Outlook- Fink Tech GmbH, The Dow Chemical Company, Neogen Corporation, Stepan Company, Nufarm

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Agricultural Disinfectant Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Agricultural Disinfectant from 2021 till 2026. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global agricultural disinfectants market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, 2020-2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Agricultural Disinfectant Market: Fink Tech GmbH, The Dow Chemical Company, Neogen Corporation, Stepan Company, Nufarm, The Chemours Company, Entaco NV., Quat Chem Limited, Thymox Technology, Zoetis and others.

Disinfectants prevent infection by killing bacteria. It destroys, eliminates, or inhibits the growth of harmful microorganisms. Disinfectants could be chemical or physical. Agricultural disinfectants are used by both agricultural farmers as well as livestock farmers. Livestock farmers use them on newborn animals which are highly susceptible to infections. Moreover, they are used by agricultural farmers mainly to improve the irrigation water quality. Agricultural disinfectants are available in different forms such as powder, liquid, and others.

Global Agricultural Disinfectant Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Agricultural Disinfectant market on the basis of Types are:

Hypochlorites and Halogens

Oxidizing Agents and Aldehydes

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds and Phenols

On the basis of Application , the Global Agricultural Disinfectant market is segmented into:

Surface

Aerial

Water Sanitizing

Regional Analysis For Agricultural Disinfectant Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

