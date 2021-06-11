Agricultural Chelates Market Research 2021-2027

The authors of the report have deeply researched about key areas of the global Agricultural Chelates market and provided verified market findings and reliable recommendations to help players ensure long-term growth.



The new report offers a powerful combination of the latest, in-depth research studies on the global Agricultural Chelates market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge.

The report titled Global Agricultural Chelates Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Agricultural Chelates market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Agricultural Chelates market. Market participants can use the analysis of market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Agricultural Chelates market is carefully analyzed and researched by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Agricultural Chelates market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Agricultural Chelates report comprises an in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end-user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Agricultural Chelates report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Agricultural Chelates market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Agricultural Chelates market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Agricultural Chelates market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

The competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Agricultural Chelates market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Agricultural Chelates market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Agricultural Chelates Market Research Report: Nouryon, BASF, Syngenta (Valagro), Dow, Van Iperen International, ADOB, Haifa Chemicals, Aries Agro Ltd, ICL Specialty Fertilizers, Deretil Agronutritional, Agmin Chelates, COMPO EXPERT GmbH, LidoChem, Inc., Protex International, Andersons Plant Nutrient Group, BMS Micro-Nutrients, CHS Inc, ATP Nutrition, Innospec, Wilbur-Ellis company, Nufarm, Manvert

EDTA, EDDHA, DTPA, IDHA, Others

Global Agricultural Chelates Market Segmentation by Application:

Soil Application, Seed Dressing, Foliar Sprays, Fertigation, Others

The Agricultural Chelates Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end-user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Agricultural Chelates market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Agricultural Chelates market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Agricultural Chelates market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Agricultural Chelates industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Agricultural Chelates market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Agricultural Chelates market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Agricultural Chelates market?

Table of Contents:

1 Agricultural Chelates Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Agricultural Chelates

1.2 Agricultural Chelates Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Agricultural Chelates Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 EDTA

1.2.3 EDDHA

1.2.4 DTPA

1.2.5 IDHA

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Agricultural Chelates Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Agricultural Chelates Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Soil Application

1.3.3 Seed Dressing

1.3.4 Foliar Sprays

1.3.5 Fertigation

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Agricultural Chelates Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Agricultural Chelates Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Agricultural Chelates Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Agricultural Chelates Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Agricultural Chelates Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Agricultural Chelates Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Agricultural Chelates Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 Australia Agricultural Chelates Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 Israel Agricultural Chelates Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.8 India Agricultural Chelates Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Agricultural Chelates Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Agricultural Chelates Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Agricultural Chelates Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Agricultural Chelates Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Agricultural Chelates Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Agricultural Chelates Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Agricultural Chelates Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Agricultural Chelates Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Agricultural Chelates Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Agricultural Chelates Production

3.4.1 North America Agricultural Chelates Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Agricultural Chelates Production

3.5.1 Europe Agricultural Chelates Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Agricultural Chelates Production

3.6.1 China Agricultural Chelates Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Agricultural Chelates Production

3.7.1 Japan Agricultural Chelates Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Agricultural Chelates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Australia Agricultural Chelates Production

3.8.1 Australia Agricultural Chelates Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Australia Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 Israel Agricultural Chelates Production

3.9.1 Israel Agricultural Chelates Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 Israel Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.10 India Agricultural Chelates Production

3.10.1 India Agricultural Chelates Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.10.2 India Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Agricultural Chelates Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Agricultural Chelates Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Agricultural Chelates Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Agricultural Chelates Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Agricultural Chelates Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Agricultural Chelates Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Agricultural Chelates Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Agricultural Chelates Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Agricultural Chelates Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Agricultural Chelates Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Agricultural Chelates Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Agricultural Chelates Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Agricultural Chelates Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Nouryon

7.1.1 Nouryon Agricultural Chelates Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nouryon Agricultural Chelates Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Nouryon Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Nouryon Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Nouryon Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Agricultural Chelates Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF Agricultural Chelates Product Portfolio

7.2.3 BASF Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Syngenta (Valagro)

7.3.1 Syngenta (Valagro) Agricultural Chelates Corporation Information

7.3.2 Syngenta (Valagro) Agricultural Chelates Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Syngenta (Valagro) Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Syngenta (Valagro) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Syngenta (Valagro) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Dow

7.4.1 Dow Agricultural Chelates Corporation Information

7.4.2 Dow Agricultural Chelates Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Dow Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Dow Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Dow Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Van Iperen International

7.5.1 Van Iperen International Agricultural Chelates Corporation Information

7.5.2 Van Iperen International Agricultural Chelates Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Van Iperen International Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Van Iperen International Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Van Iperen International Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 ADOB

7.6.1 ADOB Agricultural Chelates Corporation Information

7.6.2 ADOB Agricultural Chelates Product Portfolio

7.6.3 ADOB Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 ADOB Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 ADOB Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Haifa Chemicals

7.7.1 Haifa Chemicals Agricultural Chelates Corporation Information

7.7.2 Haifa Chemicals Agricultural Chelates Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Haifa Chemicals Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Haifa Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Haifa Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Aries Agro Ltd

7.8.1 Aries Agro Ltd Agricultural Chelates Corporation Information

7.8.2 Aries Agro Ltd Agricultural Chelates Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Aries Agro Ltd Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Aries Agro Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Aries Agro Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 ICL Specialty Fertilizers

7.9.1 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Agricultural Chelates Corporation Information

7.9.2 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Agricultural Chelates Product Portfolio

7.9.3 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Deretil Agronutritional

7.10.1 Deretil Agronutritional Agricultural Chelates Corporation Information

7.10.2 Deretil Agronutritional Agricultural Chelates Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Deretil Agronutritional Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Deretil Agronutritional Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Deretil Agronutritional Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Agmin Chelates

7.11.1 Agmin Chelates Agricultural Chelates Corporation Information

7.11.2 Agmin Chelates Agricultural Chelates Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Agmin Chelates Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Agmin Chelates Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Agmin Chelates Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 COMPO EXPERT GmbH

7.12.1 COMPO EXPERT GmbH Agricultural Chelates Corporation Information

7.12.2 COMPO EXPERT GmbH Agricultural Chelates Product Portfolio

7.12.3 COMPO EXPERT GmbH Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 COMPO EXPERT GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 COMPO EXPERT GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 LidoChem, Inc.

7.13.1 LidoChem, Inc. Agricultural Chelates Corporation Information

7.13.2 LidoChem, Inc. Agricultural Chelates Product Portfolio

7.13.3 LidoChem, Inc. Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 LidoChem, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 LidoChem, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Protex International

7.14.1 Protex International Agricultural Chelates Corporation Information

7.14.2 Protex International Agricultural Chelates Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Protex International Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Protex International Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Protex International Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Andersons Plant Nutrient Group

7.15.1 Andersons Plant Nutrient Group Agricultural Chelates Corporation Information

7.15.2 Andersons Plant Nutrient Group Agricultural Chelates Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Andersons Plant Nutrient Group Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Andersons Plant Nutrient Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Andersons Plant Nutrient Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 BMS Micro-Nutrients

7.16.1 BMS Micro-Nutrients Agricultural Chelates Corporation Information

7.16.2 BMS Micro-Nutrients Agricultural Chelates Product Portfolio

7.16.3 BMS Micro-Nutrients Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 BMS Micro-Nutrients Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 BMS Micro-Nutrients Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 CHS Inc

7.17.1 CHS Inc Agricultural Chelates Corporation Information

7.17.2 CHS Inc Agricultural Chelates Product Portfolio

7.17.3 CHS Inc Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 CHS Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 CHS Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 ATP Nutrition

7.18.1 ATP Nutrition Agricultural Chelates Corporation Information

7.18.2 ATP Nutrition Agricultural Chelates Product Portfolio

7.18.3 ATP Nutrition Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 ATP Nutrition Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 ATP Nutrition Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Innospec

7.19.1 Innospec Agricultural Chelates Corporation Information

7.19.2 Innospec Agricultural Chelates Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Innospec Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Innospec Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Innospec Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Wilbur-Ellis company

7.20.1 Wilbur-Ellis company Agricultural Chelates Corporation Information

7.20.2 Wilbur-Ellis company Agricultural Chelates Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Wilbur-Ellis company Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Wilbur-Ellis company Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Wilbur-Ellis company Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Nufarm

7.21.1 Nufarm Agricultural Chelates Corporation Information

7.21.2 Nufarm Agricultural Chelates Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Nufarm Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Nufarm Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Nufarm Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Manvert

7.22.1 Manvert Agricultural Chelates Corporation Information

7.22.2 Manvert Agricultural Chelates Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Manvert Agricultural Chelates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Manvert Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Manvert Recent Developments/Updates 8 Agricultural Chelates Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Agricultural Chelates Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Agricultural Chelates

8.4 Agricultural Chelates Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Agricultural Chelates Distributors List

9.3 Agricultural Chelates Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Agricultural Chelates Industry Trends

10.2 Agricultural Chelates Growth Drivers

10.3 Agricultural Chelates Market Challenges

10.4 Agricultural Chelates Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Agricultural Chelates by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Agricultural Chelates Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Agricultural Chelates Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Agricultural Chelates Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Agricultural Chelates Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 Australia Agricultural Chelates Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 Israel Agricultural Chelates Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.8 India Agricultural Chelates Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Agricultural Chelates

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Agricultural Chelates by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Agricultural Chelates by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Agricultural Chelates by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Agricultural Chelates by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Agricultural Chelates by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Agricultural Chelates by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Agricultural Chelates by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Agricultural Chelates by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

