Agricultural Biotechnology Market Report, In-depth Analysis, Supply and Demand Analysis and Forecast Key Players – Syngenta DuPont Monsanto ADAMA Agricultural Solutions BASF Bayer CropScience



Summary of the Agricultural Biotechnology Market Report

Agricultural Biotechnology market conditions and development across countries are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period, between 2020 and 2027.

Agricultural Biotechnology Market Segmentation

Across the Agricultural Biotechnology market, the segments covered are by type, application, end-use and geography. These major categories are further bifurcated into their respective sub-segments in terms of revenue. Asia Pacific, North America, the Rest of the World and Europe are included in the geography section. Moreover the key countries that hold promise for this sector have also been included under the scope.

Agricultural Biotechnology Market Dynamics and Key Trends

Based on the type of product, the global Agricultural Biotechnology market segmented into

Molecular Markers

Vaccines

Genetic Engineering

Tissue Culture

Molecular Diagnostics

Others

Based on the end-use, the global Agricultural Biotechnology market classified into

Transgenic Crops/Seeds

Biopesticides

Others

the major players included in the report are

Syngenta

DuPont

Monsanto

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

BASF

Bayer CropScience

Certis USA

Dow AgroSciences

Mycogen Seed

Performance Plants

KWS SAAT

Evogene

Rubicon

Regional Coverage

• North America Includes U.S., Mexico, Canada

• Europe Includes Italy, Germany, UK, France, Russia, Others

• Asia Pacific Includes India, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, China, Japan, Others

• Rest of the World (RoW) Includes Middle East, Central America, South America, Africa

COVID -19 Impact Analysis

• COVID -19 impact before spread

• COVID -19 impact at present

• COVID -19 impact post recovery

Key Pointers of the Report

• The market has been analyzed through 360 degree perspective

• Data triangulation method has been followed and demand and supply mapping have been done

• Impact analysis in short term, medium term and long term has been covered

• Segments Covered: Type, product, by geography and by application

• Winning Strategies to be Adopted by the Key Players

Some added Key Points of the Report:

SWOT Analysis, PEST Analysis, Porter’s Five Analysis, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain Analysis, and are some of the added key points mentioned under the scope of the report.

”