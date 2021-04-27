Agricultural Biologicals Market 2021 Analysis, Top Companies, Size, Share, Demand and Opportunity To 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Agricultural Biologicals Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026 the global agricultural biologicals market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Agricultural biologicals are obtained from organic matter, including insects, microorganisms, plant or animal extracts, that are effective for plant protection. They are blended in the soil to protect crops from weeds, pests, diseases and enhances their yield by increasing nutrient uptake. Additionally, agricultural biologicals help in residue and resistance management, restoring minerals, maintaining microbial and carbon levels, and improving the water-holding capacity of the soil. As a result, agricultural biologicals form an integral part of integrated pest management (IPM) in nurturing the balance between the biological, chemical and physical properties of the soil.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/agricultural-biologicals-market/requestsample

Market Trends

Rapid urbanization, along with the growing global population has led to the scarcity of arable land, thereby augmenting the demand for agro-based products. Moreover, the rising awareness regarding the adverse impact of chemical-based fertilizers, coupled with increasing concerns towards soil health, environmental safety, and agricultural sustainability, are further catalyzing the product demand. Furthermore, various governing authorities and non-profit organizations (NGOs) are encouraging the use of agricultural biologicals to support diversity in modern farming practices. Additionally, the increasing adoption of agriculture biologicals in both organic and conventional crop production systems is projected to augment the agricultural biologicals market in the coming years.

Agricultural Biologicals Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Agri Life

Agrinos Inc.

Arysta LifeScience Corporation (UPL Limited)

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Isagro (PI Industries)

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Syngenta AG

The Dow Chemical Company

Valagro

Valent U.S.A. LLC (Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.)

The report has segmented the market on the type, source, mode of application, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

Biopesticides

Biofertilizers

Biostimulants

Breakup by Source:

Microbials

Macrobials

Biochemicals

Others

Breakup by Mode of Application:

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Post-harvest

Breakup by Application:

Cereals and Grains

Oilseed and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Download full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/agricultural-biologicals-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Agricultural Packaging Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/agricultural-packaging-market

Soil Moisture Sensors Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/soil-moisture-sensors-market

Agroscience Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/agroscience-market

Smart Indoor Gardens Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-indoor-gardens-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group