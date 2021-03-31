Agricultural Biological Market 2021: Opportunities, Future Growth and Business Prospects by Forecast To 2027

The global agricultural biological market accounted to US$ 7,148.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 21,141.0 Mn by 2027.

The North America region accounted for the largest market share in the global agricultural biological market. The growth of the agricultural biological market in this region is primarily attributed to a shift of consumer’s preference towards organic food products coupled with rising investments in research and developments activities, favorable government initiatives towards promotion of sustainable practices and increasing health awareness are the major factors driving the market in North America region.

Market Insights

Increase in adoption of natural products over synthetic products has led to the growth of agricultural biological market

Agricultural biological are increasingly being used as a replacement of synthetic or chemical plant protection products like chemical pesticides, fungicides or insecticides. Agricultural biological products like biopesticides, biostimulants, and biofertilizers serve as a natural product which lead to soil health development, plant’s disease control, enhancement of nutrient uptake, plant growth enhancement, and various others. The demand for agricultural biological products is growing over other synthetic products owing to its minimal costs, low environmental impacts, and a low risk of product resistance towards the pests.

Rising demand of healthy food products in Asia Pacific region will create growth opportunities for the global agricultural biological market

Growing awareness and demand for healthier crop food products in the developed counties such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea have promoted the manufacturers to produce agricultural biological products. Also, developing nations in the Asia Pacific exhibit huge potential and growth prospects for the agricultural biological products due to change in lifestyle, rise in middle-class population, growth in disposable income and an increase in awareness about healthier products.

List of Companies

BASF SE Biolchim S.p.A. Certis U.S.A. LLC DowDuPont Inc. Isagro S.p.A Koppert Biological Systems Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. Syngenta UPL Valent BioSciences LLC

