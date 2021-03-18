Agricultural Adjuvants Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate || The Dow Chemical Company, Solvay, Evonik Industries AG

Agricultural Adjuvants Market Outlook:

Agricultural adjuvants are chemicals to strengthen the response of chemicals agents and other pesticides, they are used to eliminate the pests themselves, help in building up of response and ability of the pesticides.

Agricultural adjuvants market applied separately or mixed with pesticides. Moreover, it also increases in the awareness regarding the agrochemicals for the market. Knowledge about innovate equipment regarding farming, acts as a driver for the market. Rise in awareness of the adoption of crop protection chemicals among people helps in the growth of the market.

Moreover, regulations are across the different regions for the manufactures and registration of agricultural adjuvants, which therefore makes it difficult for the exporters to comply with each country’s specifications and production plant. Stringent and inconsistent regulations by the authorities, regarding the adjuvants and also increases bans on a number of products are some of the factors restraining the market growth. Opportunity for the agricultural adjuvants market is increase in the research and development on innovative adjuvant products.

The top key players profiled in this report include: The Dow Chemical Company, Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, Nufarm Limited, Croda International Plc, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Huntsman International LLC, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, Wilbur-Ellis Holdings Inc., Stepan Company, Clariant, Lamberti S.p.A., WinField Solutions LLC., Tanatex Chemicals B.V., Momentive, Interagro Ltd., Monsanto Company, ORO AGRI, Syngenta, Elkem ASA, Brandt Consolidated Inc., Monument Chemical, and Loveland Products Inc., among other.

Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Scenario

Agricultural adjuvants market is growing at a CAGR of 5.60% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Factors driving the growth of the agricultural adjuvants market are the increase in the need of improving efficiency, green adjuvants and effectiveness of agrochemicals.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of life worldwide. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Challenge for the agricultural adjuvants market is the growth in human health and environmental concerns of petroleum oil-based adjuvants.

Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Scope and Market Size

Agricultural adjuvants market is segmented on the basis of function, chemical group, crop type, application and formulation. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of function, the agricultural adjuvants market is segmented into activator adjuvants, utility adjuvants.

Based chemical group, on the agricultural adjuvants market is segmented into alkoxylates, sulfonates, organosilicones, others.

Based on the crop type, the agricultural adjuvants market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, others.

Based on application, the agricultural adjuvants market is segmented into insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, others.

Based on Formulation, the agricultural adjuvants market is segmented into in-formulation, tank-mix.

Table of Content: Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

