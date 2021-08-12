Aggregates Market Development, Trends, Demand and Forecast Till 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Aggregates Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global aggregates market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Aggregates are building construction materials mixed with bitumen, lime, cement and gypsum. These materials have a coarse and grainy texture with excellent durability, chemical resistance and the ability to withstand high temperatures. Nowadays, aggregates have gained traction as they offer enhanced porosity, volume, stability, abrasive power, and resistance to wear and erosion to industrial, commercial and residential complexes.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aggregates-market/requestsample

The global aggregates market is primarily driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization and increasing disposable incomes that have increased spending in the construction sector. As a result, governments of various countries are also extensively investing in the infrastructural developments that have escalated the demand for aggregates. Aggregates are utilized for renovating, reinforcing, and reshaping existing buildings, roads, highways, rail links, and water and sewage facilities. Besides this, the advancements in aggregate manufacturing technologies have enabled manufacturers to develop sustainable and environment-friendly variants with recycled aggregates to minimize environmental impact. These factors are expected to provide a positive thrust on the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

ADBRI Limited

Cement Industries of Malaysia Berhad (United Engineers Malaysia Berhad)

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited

CRH Plc

Eurocement Group

HeidelbergCement AG

LafargeHolcim Ltd

LSR Group

Martin Marietta Inc.

Rogers Group Inc.

Vulcan Materials Company.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Crushed Stone

Sand

Gravel

Others

Breakup by Application:

Concrete

Road Base and Coverings

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aggregates-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Jojoba Oil Derivatives Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/jojoba-oil-derivatives-market

Textile Dyes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/textile-dyes-market

Asia Pacific Copper Pipes and Tubes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-copper-pipes-tubes-market

Europe Copper Pipes and Tubes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-copper-pipes-tubes-market

United States Copper Pipes and Tubes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-copper-pipes-tubes-market

Electrochemical Glass Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electrochemical-glass-market

India Ceiling Tiles Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-ceiling-tiles-market

North America Vinyl Chloride Monomer Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-vinyl-chloride-monomer-market

Asia Pacific Acetic Acid Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-acetic-acid-market

Europe Acetic Acid Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-acetic-acid-market

India Acetic Acid Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-acetic-acid-market

Furfuryl Alcohol Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/furfuryl-alcohol-market

Hydrodesulfurization Catalysts Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hydrodesulfurization-catalysts-market

Medium Chain Triglycerides Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medium-chain-triglycerides-market

About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800