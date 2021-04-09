Agar Market Size, Status, Global outlook 2021- Neogen Food Safety, HISPANAGAR, AGARMEX, S.A., INDUSTRIAS ROKO S.A., PT

The Agar market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Agar Market with its specific geographical regions.

The global agar market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

– The exponential growth in the usage of this product is attributed to its various functions and health benefits. It contains 80% fiber and can be used as an appetite suppressant. It is also an important culinary ingredient as it acts as a substitute for gelatin and can be used as a thickener in soup, fruit preserves, ice cream, and other products.

– The application of agar in the food and beverage industry, specifically in bakery and confectionery, is expected to increase during the forecast period. Agar is mostly used in solid form of strip agar and agar powder. Agar strip, sometimes called natural agar, is produced on a small scale in China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea by the old, traditional method.

Agar Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Agar Market Report are:

Neogen Food Safety, HISPANAGAR, AGARMEX, S.A., INDUSTRIAS ROKO S.A., PT. Agarindo Bogatama, SETEXAM, MSC Co.,Ltd., MARINE SCIENCE CO., LTD.

The report highlights major developments and changing trends adopted by key companies over a period of time. For a stronger and more stable business outlook, the report on the global market carries key projections that can be practically studied.

Agar Market analysis report has recently added by Research which helps to make informed business decisions. This research report further identifies the market segmentation along with their sub-types. The Agar Market is expected to reach at a huge CAGR during the forecast period. Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth, which are studied in detail in this research report.

Agar Market Scenario:

Acquisitive Demand of Agar in Bakery and Confectionery Industry

In the baked goods industry, due to the ability of agar gels to withstand high temperatures, agar is gaining prominence as a stabilizer and thickener in pie fillings, icings, and meringues. Cakes, buns, etc., are often pre-packed in various kinds of modern wrapping materials and often stick to them, especially in hot weather by reducing the quantity of water and adding some agar, a more stable, smoother, non-stick icing is obtained. Some agars, especially those extracted from Gracilaria chilensis, are extensively used in confectionery with a very high sugar content, such as fruit candies. Because agar is tasteless, it does not interfere with the flavors of foodstuffs. this contrasts with some of its competitive gums that require the addition of calcium or potassium salts to form gels. Thus, it is highly preferred by the bakery and confectionery manufacturers in the food industry.

Competitive Landscape

New product development and capacity expansion are the two key success strategies adhered to by market participants. Some of the major players in the agar market, globally, include Neogen Food Safety, HISPANAGAR, MARINE SCIENCE CO., LTD., PT. Agarindo Bogatama, INDUSTRIAS ROKO S.A., SETEXAM, among others.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

