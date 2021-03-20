Again dead in Myanmar military coup protests | Free press

There will be no end to military violence in Myanmar. There were more deaths in the protests. And the number of protesters killed is increasing.

Yangon (dpa) – Protests against the military coup in Myanmar have again killed several people, according to reports from local media and eyewitnesses.

Security forces fired late Friday night in the former capital of Yangon (formerly: Rangoon) and killed at least one person, a local resident reported Saturday. At least three other people were seriously injured. Various media reported even more deaths in the Southeast Asian country.

Since the coup d’état in early February, 235 people have been murdered and more than 2,300 arrested, at least temporarily. Despite the violence of the security forces and the arrests, thousands of people took to the streets on Saturday. They demanded, among other things, the release of the impotent Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi. “They are no longer soldiers or police officers, they are terrorists,” said a protester in Yangon.

Following the coup, the military took Nobel Peace Prize winner Suu Kyi into custody and issued a one-year state of emergency. The protesters are demanding a return to democratic reforms, the release of Suu Kyi’s house arrest and the restoration of her civilian government. The 75-year-old had clearly won the November parliamentary election.

