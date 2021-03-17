After years of insulting each other, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher start film production

Nothing is known about this unlikely project by the brothers who were once the oasis.

Oasis were founded in 1991.

It’s the latest development in a bitter, multi-year relationship that has been widely followed in the media: Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, who once founded the Oasis, started a film production company.

Kosmic Kyte Ltd was officially launched on February 24th, says The Guardian. The only people responsible for the referenced company are the two Gallagher brothers – none of them have yet stated what they will do with this producer.

The only possible public reference can be read on Twitter from Liam Gallagher: “There will be movies that will make me a big star, as you know.” In free translation, it would be something like, “They’re going to take it to the movies, they’re going to make me a big star, you know”.

It’s an odd decision to say the least, given that Noel and Liam Gallagher have been angry for many years. But it could raise some hope among Oasis fans that the conflict between the two may be eased.

In recent years, insults and public accusations have been made repeatedly. Liam compared Noel and his wife Sara MacDonald to serial killers Fred and Rosemary West and blamed MacDonald for the band’s breakup.

Noel accused Liam of sending threatening messages to his daughter Anaïs, which resulted in Liam later apologizing. In 2019, Noel threatened Liam with a lawsuit over the documentary “As It Was” and banned him from using Oasis material on the soundtrack.

Despite all of this, Liam Gallagher has said publicly that he would like to meet with his brother. “We’re going to bring the big O back and let us shit,” said the musician in 2018. Last year he stated that the idea for the return “wandered around”. “It will be very quick because [o Noel é] greedy and loves money. “

Also in 2020, Noel Gallagher admitted in an interview with Vogue that he had thought about it. “I often thought let’s just do a concert.” But he also said, “I realized that I was only going to do it to silence this idiot.”

About Kosmic Kyte’s plans? We must all wait for more details from the Gallagher brothers or their representatives.