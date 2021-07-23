After “The War of Thrones” Emilia Clarke enters a new Marvel series

After “The War of Thrones”, Emilia Clarke will join the new Marvel series

Little is known about Disney’s new project right now, but we can assure you that it will expand this universe even further.

The actress joins the Marvel universe.

Emilia Clarke has always been a fan favorite of The War of Thrones, where she played the role of Daenerys Targaryen. After starring in a hugely successful series, Emilia doesn’t slow down. The actress announced that she will star in a new Marvel miniseries alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

The reveal was made during the Jimmy Fallon show, when Clarke was already scared because of the secrecy Marvel maintains on all of its projects: “The first Marvel people I spoke to were from the security team and I am convinced A man stands in front of my house. There’s been a car parked there for a long time and I swear to God it’s covered, ”jokes the actress.

In an interview with the website “Comic Book”, Emilia showed her enthusiasm for this new work: “The people who do ‘Secret Invasion’ motivated me to do it too. I am sure that the minds and hearts of the people are in the right place on this project. “

We still don’t know what his role will be, but we do know that he will play alongside Samuel L. Jackson, who is returning to play Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn, who will play a Skrull (an alien, who can change his shape and his body)) and Kingsley Ben-Adir, who will be the villain of the story.

“Secret Invasion” or “Invasão Secreta” in Portuguese is the name of the project based on one of the Marvel comics. While we don’t know the recap of the miniseries, we do know that the comics of the same name speak of some green aliens – the Skrulls – who manage to change their appearance. With this power they infiltrated positions of great power on planet Earth and even incarnated the skin of the Avengers.

These aliens were introduced into Marvel’s cinematographic universe by the movie “Captain Marvel”, but they were portrayed as benevolent characters and helped the superheroes. If “Secret Invasion” follows the comic strips, exactly the opposite happens in the series.

The first season consists of six episodes and is expected to be released in 2022.