After The Walking Dead and Invincible, Robert Kirkman is working on a completely insane project

We know a little more about Robert Kirkman’s next film. Currently, his animated series Invincible is cracking the screen of Amazon Prime Video and one of the cult scenes has even become a meme! The writer, best known for creating The Walking Dead, recently spoke about his new project, a film commissioned by Universal.

an extremely violent comedy

Robert Kirkman is without a doubt one of the most successful comic book authors in his transition to the big screen. We all know the immense success of The Walking Dead series, and the adaptation of his comic book Invincible confirms the American screenwriter’s talent for adaptations.

The next creation by Robert Kirkman will be a film that focuses on a minor character in cinema and whose title will be of the same name. Small riddle: It’s about an asylum-seeker who accompanies an eternal being with white skin and insomnia in the original novel by Bram Stoker. A being that constantly needs sun protection index 500 to melt even faster than ice in the sun. We won’t hide it from you any longer, this is Renfield, Dracula’s assistant.

Not much more information is available on Renfield yet. Recent reports suggest that the action will unfold in these days after the downright miserable day-to-day life of Renfield, Dracula’s assistant. The character was previously starred in theaters by Dwight Frye in the original film, with Bela Lugosi as the most famous royalty-free vampire. Later, singer Tom Waits will repeat the role in Coppola’s Dracula alongside Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins and Keanu Reeves.

Universal brought in director Chris McKay (Tomorrow’s War, LEGO Batman Movie) and Robert Kirkman, and it wasn’t for free. The two celebrities’ ability to combine action, violence and comedy was one of the key skills that were sought. The film seems to fit perfectly into the tradition of classic Kirkman productions, namely violence.

In general, violence and Dracula are not things that we associate with. However, some action films, like John Carpenter’s Vampires, managed to combine them, but adding comedy to them seems complicated. During an interview with the Deadline media, Robkert Kirkman spoke briefly in a joke about his next film. Explain that he always had a major weakness when it came to including violence in storytelling of a plot:

We’re doing this film for Universal, which is focused on Renfield. It’s a story about being Dracula’s henchman and how crappy the work is. It’s a fun and extremely violent comedy because I have a crutch and it’s violence.

In addition to this film by Robert Kirkman and Chris McKay, other films related to Dracula appear to be in production. One is led by Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body, The Invitation) and the other by Oscar-winning actress Chloe Zhao, who is currently working on the upcoming Marvel Eternals movie that we just told you about here.

But Universal doesn’t want to stop there, other characters in literature and horror cinema will also receive new treatment. We can already quote Van Helsing, The Invisible Woman and Wolfman, each of which will have the right to a brand new adaptation to cinema.