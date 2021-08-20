After “The Undoing” and “Big Little Lies” came the new series by Nicole Kidman.

It’s called “Nine Perfect Strangers” and it’s premiering on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, August 20th. It has a cast of several household names.

It's an eight-episode mini-series – so there shouldn't be a second season.

Like the two projects mentioned, this production was created by David E. Kelley, who is considered a screenwriter and producer. And as with “Big Little Lies”, the story is taken from a book by the Australian author Liane Moriarty. The chapters were all performed by Jonathan Levine.

The action unfolds in a luxury spa in California, the Tranquillum House. Nicole Kidman is the creepy Masha, the person in charge of the room, whose supposed goal is to invigorate guests’ minds and bodies.

But there is something darker behind everything – Mascha manipulates them for his own benefit. And she also tries to get her employees Delilah and Yao, who are in a relationship, to turn against each other so that everything stays the way she wants it to be.

The “nine strangers” in the title are the guests who are just there. Everyone came for different reasons. The Marconi family, made up of three elements, seeks to overcome the loss of a loved one. Frances is a novelist who was recently betrayed by a virtual friend.

Tony is a mysterious former athlete who is addicted to pain medication. The young couple from Jessica and Ben are rich but have several problems. Carmel is a divorced woman, seemingly compassionate, but with deep anger problems. And there is a man named Lars whose boyfriend just ended their relationship.

There are many egos involved in this story – and several personality conflicts that will become accentuated in the episodes. There are many backgrounds and contexts to explore – although some critics in the trade press point out that there is too much information for eight episodes and that everything in the book should have been more cautious.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” crosses and explores topics such as grief, mortality, recovery, and microdoses of narcotics (which may or may not help with these “healing” processes). Although it took place in California, the recordings took place in Australia.

The cast also includes names like Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, Bobby Cannavale, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Tiffany Boone, Manny Jacinto, Grace Van Patten, Asher Keddie and Melvin Gregg.

