After the Umbrella Academy, this new series of superheroes should be discovered as soon as possible

After the Umbrella Academy, this new series of superheroes should be discovered as soon as possible

Tired of wandering the Netflix catalog without finding anything to eat? We may have something in store to seduce you: a new series with a new superhero. We’ll tell you what this brand new series is made of, which is a powerful entry into the platform’s catalog.

The series of superheroes who have already caused a sensation

Superhero series have always had a sizeable audience base, and maybe even more these days. We recently had proof with the Umbrella Academy series on Netflix, but also with The Boys series on Amazon Prime, with Supes that are as great as they are depraved.

Recently, the Amazon Prime series brought out the animated series Invincible along with other superheroes. And on the Netflix side, what about? The platform does not want to be left behind and from today offers a new series with a new main superhero: Zero.

The new superhero series to discover on Netflix

The new series, which appears on Netflix today, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, is called Zero and is already making a lot of noise on social networks. The series tells the story of Omar, a shy boy who, in a moment of intense stress, discovers that he has the power to become invisible. Then he meets Sara, Mommo, Sharif and Inno and will integrate this group in order to develop his emerging strength as best as possible.

The Zero series invites us on a tour of Milan and follows in the footsteps of a group of young Italians who are “invisible” on the outskirts of the city. The eight episodes of the series (which make up the first season of the series) are inspired by the book by Antonio Dikele Distefano entitled Non ho mai avuto la mia età (I never had my age in VF), which was written in 2018. In Dikele Distefano’s story, the main character, recalls his life in poverty in the Milan suburbs, his life as a black person and invisible in society. The Netflix adaptation develops the “invisible” side of the character by giving them a power that allows them to simply disappear. Omar had a passion for drawing and had created a hero in his picture who was as invisible as he was: a black superhero named Zero, Super-Zero. Was it a premature drawing?

What is the Zero series worth on Netflix?

Most internet users embarking on the “Zero” adventure were first seduced by the soundtrack of the series, which was entrusted to Italian pop star Mahmood. The Milan-born singer offers an original track that has largely seduced internet users, as you will see:

#ZeroNetflix is ​​a nugget to listen to Mahmood Zero’s new single

April 20, 2021

Play Spotify:

ZERO by @Mahmood_Music #zeronetflix https://t.co/znGCijTdeM

April 20, 2021

Stupenda! #ZeroNetflix

Null https://t.co/5BwNH8LOh3 via @YouTube @Mahmood_Music

April 21, 2021

“Great!”

Aside from the internet acclaimed soundtrack, the first episode is exciting, with a really talented lead actor (Giuseppe Dave Seke) who allows us to quickly bond with the character. We also applaud the work of Menotti who worked with Antonio Dikele Distefano to achieve this result.

Are you planning to watch the Zero series on Netflix? Have you started looking at it yet? We are waiting for your feedback in our survey as well as in the comment area!