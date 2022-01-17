After the Texas Chainsaw massacre, this new horror movie and its sex scenes are already talking about it

The A24 production box just revealed the trailer for their next terrifying production. A hot, gory, sulphurous trailer promising a feature film in the franchise of the epic classic Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Discover the first images of X, which promises to be explosive and deeply creepy.

A24: one of the best production companies in the world

A24 is a production company founded in 2012 by Daniel Katz, David Fenkel and John Hudges. If we talk about this production company, it is because in almost ten years they have produced feature films that have become instant classics. With around twenty films, the studio has established itself as one of the most renowned companies in contemporary auteur and horror cinema. A24 in particular has produced small masterpieces such as Moonlight, The Witch, It Comes at Night, Killing of the Sacred Deer, Heredity, 90’s, Midsommar or even The Lighthouse.

In the near future, the studio has some interesting productions in store for its fans, such as Our Children’s Souls with Joaquin Phoenix, The Tragedy of Macbeth by Joel Coen or the eagerly awaited X.

X: Focus on A24’s new horror production

Dubbed simply X, this feature film from Ti West promises to be exciting. Starring Mia Goth, Brittany Snow, Jenna Ortega (currently starring in Scream) and rapper Kid Cudi, the film is set in 1970s Texas. In a setting like this, the footage’s main source of inspiration is obvious. Ti West didn’t hesitate to pay tribute to Tobe Hooper’s immense masterpiece: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The story tells how a young film crew settles down on a small farm to shoot a porn film. Your hosts, a reclusive old couple, become inexplicably shabby as night falls.

If the sulphurous approach under the Texas heat is reminiscent of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Ti West also seems to be inspired by another horror classic: The Visit. It’s hard to compare to M. Night Shyamalan’s incredible film, which also chose a retired couple as its main threat. In any case, X promises to be unique and, most importantly, very scary. The feature film seems to visibly mix genres: gore, sex, slasher and thriller, and should line up with works like La Colline à des yeux and Détour Mortel. At the moment X unfortunately doesn’t have a release date in France yet, but we leave you with the great trailer: