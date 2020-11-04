After the SSD Green, it is the turn of the SSD Blue from Western Digital to achieve a good price

Yesterday we offered you a Green SSD from Western Digital. Today it is the turn of the Blue range to use it with a 1TB model that benefits from a reduction of 35 euros.

WD Blue: a robust SSD drive

In contrast to the green line, the blue SSDs from Western Digital use a 3D NAND TLC memory in conjunction with an SLC cache. In terms of performance, the manufacturer announces the following:

Sequential read speed up to 560 MB / s Sequential write speed up to 530 MB / s

In addition, they use 25% less energy compared to the previous range. This is a good point if you plan to install them on a laptop.

In terms of robustness, Western Digital announces an average lifetime between failures of 1.75 million hours and a lifetime of up to 500 TB.

The Western Digital Blue is more in the middle range and was launched at a price of 134 euros. With the discount of 35 euros, you can now buy it for 99 euros.

Why are you being tempted?

RobustPerformanceGood price

