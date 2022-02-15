After the series, this prequel movie is dated and offers us a first look

While all Lord of the Rings fans are waiting to discover the Amazon-produced series, of which a first trailer has just been unveiled, another project from Tolkien’s imagined universe is in development. This project is The War of the Rohirrim, a film that will be set long before the events of Peter Jackson’s trilogy and The Hobbit. Warner has just announced its release date and gives us a first look at the production.

A prequel film based on the story of Rohan

In fact, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation announced that The War of the Rohirrim movie is in development. Directed by Kenji Kamiyama, to whom we owe the animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus, the film takes place 250 years before the events of Lord of the Rings.

From the Synopsis page we know that The War of the Rohirrim will explore “the exploits of Helm Hammerhand, king of Rohan, and the creation of Fort-le-Cor”, the fortress featured in Peter Jackson’s The Two Towers will.

A first look that promises epic battles

Although production is ongoing, New Line and Warner have just had a first look at this animated film featuring concept art depicting a battle taking place in the capital of Rohan. It appears that the individuals we see in this figure are the Duneen who also invaded and claimed Rohan during the reign of Hammerhand.

As the title suggests, The War of the Rohirrim will focus on a major conflict, of which this concept art may represent the very first battle. You notice that the aesthetic appearance of Edoras is very similar to the setting of Peter Jackson’s film.

In addition to this first preview, we now know the release date of The War of the Rohirrim. Fans of the “Lord of the Rings” universe will have to be patient, because the release is not planned before April 12, 2024.

At the moment we don’t know who will be in the cast of this animated film, but the names should be announced soon. Still, The War of the Rohirrim will bring us more knowledge about the history of Rohan, something that was not explored in the movies. Until then, we can discover the first episode of The Rings of Power series on September 2, 2022.