After the secret agents, Michel Hazanavicius is preparing a horror film

French director Michel Hazanivicius, best known for the first two of OSS 117 and the Oscar-winning film The Artist, is making his first horror film.

An ambitious horror comedy

There is no doubt that Michel Hazanavicius is one of the most interesting French filmmakers of his time. After Michel Hazanavicius began his career directing certain dummies sketches (Chabat, Lauby, Farrugia, Carette), he quickly established himself as an ambitious director who felt comfortable in every genre.

The director of the first two OSS 117 is currently making his first horror film. And zombies in particular. This has just been confirmed by actor Romain Duris in full advertising for the film Eiffel on the microphone of our colleagues at AlloCiné. The actor from De who beats my heart has quit (by Jacques Audiard) has actually confirmed his participation in the next Michel Hazanavicius film, which will be called Z (for Z)

The actor clarified that the film would be “a zombie movie, very funny” and that the film would tell the story of a shoot of a zombie movie that went wrong. As for the rest of the cast, we have no information so far, although we can assume that Bérénice Béjo, the wife of Michel Hazanavicius, should also be part of it. The actress has in fact participated in several films by the director: OSS 117: Le Caire nid épions (2006), The Artist (2012), The Search (2014), Le Redoutable (2017), Le Prince Oublié (2020). The shooting is imminent.

No wonder Michel Hazanavicius is doing a horror comedy about zombies. Indeed, often viewed as professional pastiche, the filmmaker is a former master in the art of distracting the codes of a genre. After the police comedy The American Class, the spy films OSS 117: Kairos Spionagenest and OSS 117: Rio no longer react …, the black and white silent film The Artist, the war film The Search, the biopic about Jean-Luc Godard Le Redoutable and the Children’s film The Forgotten Prince, the choice of horror comedy is pretty logical.

The horror comedy genre with zombies is a tagged genre. We remember the excellent Shaun of the Dead by Edgar Wright, the first part of the “Cornetto Trilogy”, the two parts of Zombieland or, more recently, The Dead Don’t Die by Jim Jarmusch. However, we trust Michel Hazanavicius to renew the genre. Especially since the title of the film, Z (like Z) has been calling the Franquin fan that is inside of us. In fact, the title is strangely reminiscent of Spirou’s greatest adventure: Z for Zorglub. A heavy toll?

However, we can’t wait to see what this ultimately very ambitious project will bring. We will of course keep you informed of the progress. In the meantime, don’t hesitate to check out the first few pictures of Pierre Niney in OSS 117: Red Alert in Black Africa, directed by Nicolas Bedos.