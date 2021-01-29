After the scandal, Armie Hammer leaves the series that was supposed to play the lead role

The actor would be a film producer on the series who tells behind the scenes how “The Godfather” came about.

Armie Hammer will no longer star in “The Offer”, a Paramount series that aims to show behind the scenes how Francis Ford Coppola’s classic “The Godfather” was made and how Variety magazine continues to develop. The 34-year-old actor was supposed to play producer Al Ruddy.

Neither the production nor the actor gave a reason for leaving the project, but recently Armie Hammer also gave up his role in Shotgun Wedding, a comedy starring Jennifer Lopez.

It did so after a series of messages posted on Instagram that were unconfirmed as to their origins and allegedly involved Hammer in conversations about bizarre sexual fantasies involving cannibalism. Read NiT’s article on the case. The series about the creation of “The Godfather” will now look for a new protagonist.