After the run-off: Laschet would Kramp-Karrenbauer at the top of the CDU | need to replace Free press

Berlin.

The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, will succeed Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer as the new CDU leader. The 59-year-old ruled Saturday at the CDU digital party convention in a second election against ex-union leader Friedrich Merz. The decision has yet to be formally confirmed by letter. (dpa)

