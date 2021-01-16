After the riot at the Bundestag around 30 preliminary investigations | Free press

Berlin (AP) – About four months after the stairs to the Reichstag building were occupied during a demonstration in Berlin, the Berlin police are investigating 40 suspects. According to a police spokesman, the State Criminal Police Office is conducting 31 investigative procedures.

More than half of these are peace-breaking proceedings. As the investigation progressed, more investigations could take place.

Previously reported the editorial network Germany. Accordingly, suspects are also charged with the release of prisoners, the use of symbols of unconstitutional organizations, particularly serious violations of peace, opposition to law enforcement, threats, insults and violations of the Assembly Act.

The Greens’ domestic political spokeswoman Irene Mihalic told the editorial network: “It is good that at least some of those involved have been identified and that criminal proceedings are ongoing. I hope there will be convictions. “The researchers must also look at possible networks.

It must also be assumed that the attack by supporters of US President-elect Donald Trump on the Capitol Building in Washington is “a blueprint” for those “who are also pursuing subversive plans in Germany,” said the Green politician.

On August 29, 2020, several hundred protesters, many of them from the stage of the so-called Reichsburgers with flags and sometimes shouting, ran up the stairs to the visitors’ entrance of the Bundestag, where only a few police officers were standing. Nobody was hurt. However, there was heated debate as to how this could happen.

