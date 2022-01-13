After the porn documentaries, this Tinder poll promises to be great

The Netflix platform has just unveiled the trailer for a somewhat weird documentary. Always on the lookout for new ideas, the streaming giant has just produced a film that traces one of the biggest scams in Tinder history. The program, titled The Tinder Conqueror, focuses on an overwhelming affair: that of a man who betrayed his many Tinder conquests.

The Tinder Scammer: A Crazy Story

Tinder is the flagship app for singles looking for dating. Created in 2012, this dating app enables users to get in touch with other profiles who may be looking for the same thing. The app quickly became popular and met with unprecedented enthusiasm. If a lot of romances popped up after a Tinder meetup, some stories go wrong. In fact, Tinder is also the favorite playground of scammers hoping to catch a few naive victims. Most often, of course, to extract money from them.

In any case, this has happened to several women on the European continent. An attractive man turned out to be a professional cheater. This man, who poses as a financial giant struggling with justice problems, has demanded large sums of money up to several million euros from his victims.

Netflix takes up the topic

Given this completely insane story, Netflix decided to take up the topic to make its own documentary. This documentary called The Tinder Scammer was produced by the creators of Don’t F ** ck With the Cats, the English investigation that tells the story of a mysterious alien kitten butcher (great atmosphere). The Tinder scammer will therefore focus on the story of the women who met this man who is now wanted by the judiciary in several countries. The platform even shared a trailer with a nice little catchphrase: “If a single swipe is enough to turn your life upside down, the most beautiful fairy tales can quickly turn into nightmare.” But three women decided that the time had come for an answer ”.

The first pictures of the show promise a fast-paced film, supported by an almost cinematographic staging. Netflix knows how to put on a show and turns The Tinder Conqueror almost like a fiction. It must be said that the story is so insane that once again reality surpasses fiction. The Tinder Scammer hits Netflix on February 2nd. Once again, the platform seems to focus on this type of production. Quite short and intense documentaries, like the recent Behind our Smoke Screens or the Hot Girls Wanted documentary about the world of porn. In short, productions that attract audiences and that should gain even more importance on the platform. In the meantime, let’s leave you the super-effective trailer for The Tinder Scammer: