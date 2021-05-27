After the PC, exclusive companies venture out where we least expect them

On the occasion of a State of Play scheduled for 11pm tonight, Sony has to release new information about Horizon Forbidden West, a new exclusive PS5 that is nothing more than the sequel to the much-loved Horizon Zero Dawn. A license was developed in the studios of Guerrilla Games that was able to benefit from an arrival on the PC last August. And after the pc, here the exclusives are taking the direction of unexpected territory.

the playstation-style mobile game

Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, Death Stranding and exclusive Sony consoles are gradually coming to the PC. A lucrative area that is successful for the Japanese publisher, which has already announced that it will publish more of its exclusive products on this platform. And for good reason, the sales figures are pleasant, which is, by the way, reassuring that Sony will therefore continue down this path. The PC isn’t the only platform the Japanese giant is slowly moving towards, however. If we are to believe the words of Jim Ryan, the man at the helm of PlayStation Studios, the next step is mobile gaming.

The Sony corporate strategy meeting was held today.

A few of the key notes from Jim Ryan:

– Bring PlayStation IP to your phone to add AAA PS5 titles.

May 26, 2021

In a transcript shared by analyst Daniel Ahmad on Twitter, the great PlayStation gamer states that he wants to explore the mobile game market through PlayStation franchises. A first step was taken in March last year with the release of Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Done, a Temple Run style game where characters from the Crash Bandicoot universe must advance without stopping through three stuck and trapped alleyways. The mobile game market in particular will allow Sony to offer its exclusive products and licenses beyond its consoles in a sector that is “just one of the areas” the publisher wants to explore.

Sony is now present on PCs, consoles and cellphones, and is offering its franchise on multiple media in an effort to reach as many people as possible. But these will be even bigger at the beginning of next year by touching the 7th Art. The often postponed film Uncharted is slated to finally be released in 2022, with Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Sully. A project mentioned since 2010 that has suffered many setbacks.

Sony isn’t the first to take the lead in mobile gaming with its licenses. Activision has done it with dignity since Ubisoft has been there for a while. The French publisher also wants to continue expanding, particularly by offering its mobile vision of The Division, its successful license.

