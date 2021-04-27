After “The One”, Miguel Amorim will participate in another Netflix series

The 22 year old Portuguese actor will enter the second season of Love, Death & Robots.

After participating in “The One”, the Portuguese actor Miguel Amorim and Albano Jerónimo return to working with Netflix. The 22-year-old professional will be entering the second season of Love, Death & Robots, in which he will perform a character named OXO.

The animation production is an anthology series – in which each episode tells a different story – and the second season opens on May 14 on the streaming platform. Tim Miller is the creator of this project produced by David Fincher.

Anthony Mark Barrow, Michelle C. Bonilla, Sami Amber, Time Winters and James Preston Rogers are the other actors who will appear in the episode of Love, Death & Robots. In “The One” you can find out how Albano Jerónimo and Miguel Amorim made their Portuguese characters. They were originally Brazilians.