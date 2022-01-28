After The Mandalorian, netizens are clamoring for Bryce Dallas Howard to direct the next movie

If you’re a fan of The Mandalorian and Star Wars in general, you probably already know Bryce Dallas Howard, at least by name. Well, after Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett, many netizens have been asking for the director to be the director of the next Star Wars movie and they are very motivated.

Bryce Dallas Howard is famous for her career in Hollywood, where she has appeared in major films, from Spider-Man 3 to the Jurassic World franchise. As the director of the latest action-packed episode of The Book of Boba Fett, Howard has established herself as one of the strongest voices behind the camera in the current Star Wars arsenal.

In fact, Bryce Dallas Howard will direct episodes of seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian and then episode 5 of Book of Boba Fett between 2019 and 2021. Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett, titled “The Mandalorian Returns,” resurfaced characters and storylines from the previous Star Wars series, with Din Djarin notably reappearing as a fan-favorite hero. The episode received critical acclaim on social media.

Plus, Howard’s contribution to the Star Wars universe isn’t over yet. The director is set to return for an episode of The Mandalorian season 3, and audiences can expect more thrills and visual homage. The director also has many opportunities to work on other Star Wars projects, with in-universe series such as Ahsoka or Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Netizens want Bryce Dallas Howard to direct the next Star Wars

Following the release of Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett, fans took to Twitter to praise Bryce Howard’s direction and urge the star to direct the next Star Wars feature film.

Get Bryce Dallas Howard her own Star Wars trilogy. I’m not asking anymore pic.twitter.com/qRjJghm3X9

Give Bryce Dallas Howard his own Star Wars trilogy. I won't ask again.

I would be thrilled if they gave Bryce Dallas Howard the next Star Wars movie. She’s currently circling everyone else.

I would love it if they gave Bryce Dallas Howard the next Star Wars movie. She's just circling everyone else.

Bryce Dallas Howard deserves to direct her own Star Wars trilogy pic.twitter.com/Tq3GUvRUxs

Bryce Dallas Howard deserves to direct his own Star Wars trilogy.

Can Bryce Dallas Howard just get a Star Wars feature film as a gift?

Can Bryce Dallas Howard have a Star Wars movie yet?

So the best episode of #TheBookOfBobaFett isn’t under Rodriguez’s hat, and alongside moderate fanservice, we’re finally having fun??!

But why isn’t Bryce Dallas Howard directing and creating stuff for Star Wars? Give him a fucking trilogy! pic.twitter.com/EiPelA5nTK

Stripping itself of its shady political intrigues, its mono-expressive characters, and its lame American nights, #TheBookOfBobaFett gains relevance. Sharp atmospheres, vastness, chills. Give Bryce Dallas Howard a movie.

Turn a machine into a nightmare creature, make an explosion thoughtful, sublimate the apocalypse…

Over three episodes, Bryce Dallas Howard has showcased his talent in #TheMandalorian and #TheBookOfBobaFett, including real-life poetry and artistic direction. I love it.

Following #TheMandalorian, Bryce Dallas Howard directed the 5th episode of #TheBookOfBobaFett

Give him a Star Wars trilogy. pic.twitter.com/i7pHWdV5Tq

I would love to entrust a Star Wars trilogy to #BryceDallasHoward when we see the making of Episode 5 of #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/fex9xQywbC

This woman needs to make a Star Wars MOVIE! #BryceDallasHoward #TheBookOfBobaFett #BookofBobaFett pic.twitter.com/Fk7pmdFn0q

And you, what do you think of the netizens’ proposal? We invite you to participate in our poll and via our comments section! Speaking of The Mandalorian, if you want to know why Din Djarin’s future is getting darker in The Mandalorian, you can read our previous article on the subject.