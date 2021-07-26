After the hostel films, these two bloody horror films break all records

The Netflix platform is used to regularly delivering new horror productions to us. The successes of the year 2021 include Mon Amie Adèle, Dans les Angles morte or even O2. Today we invite you to take a closer look at the two most watched horror films currently in the “Thriller” category on Netflix. And these contain some sequences that we would classify directly into the “gore” category.

Number 2 on Netflix right now

In the Netflix “Film” category, a feature film from a well-known series is currently capturing the hearts of viewers. This is Kingdom: Ashin of the North, a movie coming out a year after Kingdom season 2 ended, and while the third season has not yet been confirmed. The 93-minute film looks back at the origins of the zombie epidemic.

Ashin of the North is a prequel feature film that takes us back to the medieval universe that the Kingdom series is famous for. On the menu of this “special episode” we find a strong geopolitical dimension (as the film gives a violent overview of the misery of rural communities), corpses, horrific and bloody scenes … really not disoriented, that’s for sure. Released on July 23, 2021, the enthusiasm for this film on the platform is real.

Number 1 on Netflix

The number 1 film category is currently another horror film called Blood Red Sky. Also released on July 23, 2021, this film defied all predictions by taking the top spot in Netflix trends. We follow the story of a young woman named Nadja, who suffers from a mysterious illness, and her 10-year-old son when they both boarded a night transatlantic flight between Germany and New York.

Shortly after the film begins, a group of terrorists forcibly takes control of the plane and threatens the lives of the passengers. At this very moment, the young woman has to reveal her dark side in order to save her son. Is she right? Retrieving the monster itself often turns out to be dangerous … The result is definitely bloody, sometimes blood-tearing.

What do you think of these two productions?

As for the number 2 in the ranking, namely Kingdom: Ashin of the North, Kingdom fans knew what to expect with this particular episode: Lots of new characters who remember the names appear, as well as interesting horror scenes and a really unique aesthetic . Between plays of light and backdrops all more beautiful than the others (namely, huge and green plains contrasting with rocky and desert landscapes), this film is perfectly a legacy of the first two seasons of Kingdom, from an aesthetic standpoint.

Perhaps the main problem with this particular episode is pace, as it is no easy task to put such a dense new story together in 93 minutes. Of the many characters we discover, some of them deserve a much more extensive development.

The element of surprise is greater with Blood Red Sky because it does not emerge from a series. “Original” is perhaps the adjective that would best qualify it, especially as far as its first part is concerned. The film has quite a few lengths and the finale remains pretty predictable. Nevertheless, Blood Red Sky still seduces many viewers, and that is probably due to its rather attractive tone: Terrorists and a monster whose name we won’t reveal here (so as not to spoil you) can make you want to go!

The bloody scenes are also packed into larger psychological sequences that are reminiscent of the hostel films. Blood Red Sky is a movie to watch on a Friday night if you want to spot monsters and get your adrenaline pumping. A feature film that has weaknesses in the end, that doesn’t keep everything it promises, but that you watch when you feel the urge to change your mind.

And are you planning on watching either of these two horror films on Netflix?