After the flood disaster: preliminary investigation against the district administrator of Ahrweiler | free press

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 6, 2021
0

After the flood disaster, the Public Prosecution Service of Koblenz launched an investigation against Jürgen Pföhler. There is an initial suspicion of culpable homicide against Ahrweiler’s district clerk.

Koblenz (dpa) – The Koblenz Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation against Jürgen Pföhler (CDU), the district administrator of the Ahrweiler district particularly affected by the flood disaster.

Authorities said it was the initial suspicion of wrongful death and negligent bodily harm caused by a disturbance on the night of the July 14 flood. The background to this is the possible late warning for the disaster.

More information will follow shortly.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 6, 2021
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of new photos from the Mario Kart attraction and in the park

new photos from the Mario Kart attraction and in the park

November 30, 2020
Photo of Cross-border demo against corona measures | Free press

Cross-border demo against corona measures | Free press

November 28, 2020
Photo of Everything you need to know about potential new characters

Everything you need to know about potential new characters

November 25, 2020

“Danger Zone”: Netflix’s new action thriller that can be seen in the confines

January 15, 2021
Back to top button