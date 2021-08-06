After the flood disaster: preliminary investigation against the district administrator of Ahrweiler | free press

After the flood disaster, the Public Prosecution Service of Koblenz launched an investigation against Jürgen Pföhler. There is an initial suspicion of culpable homicide against Ahrweiler’s district clerk.

Koblenz (dpa) – The Koblenz Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation against Jürgen Pföhler (CDU), the district administrator of the Ahrweiler district particularly affected by the flood disaster.

Authorities said it was the initial suspicion of wrongful death and negligent bodily harm caused by a disturbance on the night of the July 14 flood. The background to this is the possible late warning for the disaster.

