After the first concert is exhausted, The Weeknd will give another concert in Lisbon

The performances are planned for the Altice Arena. Tickets for the new date are available on Wednesday.

The musician will perform in Lisbon for two days in a row.

It took only a few days before The Weeknd’s concert at the Altice Arena in Lisbon – which is scheduled for October 25, 2022 – was completely sold out. Now the organizer Everything is New has announced an additional date on October 26th in the same room.

Tickets will be sold online this Tuesday, March 3rd at 9 a.m. and should vary between € 40 and € 185. The show is part of the After Hours World Tour, which will take place between Europe and North America.

At the beginning of February, The Weeknd released “The Highlights”, a kind of best of his career so far. Last year he released “After Hours”, the album that will be presented on this international tour.