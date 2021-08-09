After “The Curse of Bly Manor” Netflix will have a new horror miniseries

After “The Curse of Bly Manor” Netflix will have a new horror miniseries

After “The Curse of Bly Manor” Netflix will have a new horror miniseries

“Midnight Mass” comes from the same makers of the last production and already has a trailer. It will debut next September.

After “The Curse of Hill House” and “The Curse of Bly Manor”, creator Mike Flanagan will not continue the anthology series – at least for the time being – but will instead stage new horror productions for Netflix. The next project is called “Midnight Mass” and will debut on September 24th.

The trailer was released on Monday, August 9th. Zach Gilford plays Riley, a disgraced man who returns to the remote community of Crockett Island. His arrival coincides with the presence of a mysterious priest. The sites were already divided, but some inexplicable events that some might call miracles spark a religious zeal.

The miniseries will have seven episodes and the cast will include several actors who previously appeared on the previous two series – including Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Alex Essoe, Annabeth Gish, Robert Longstreet, Samantha Sloyan and Henry Thomas. The three projects are produced by Trevor Macy.

Click the gallery through September for more news from Netflix (and beyond).