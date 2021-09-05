after the controversy, Sony retropedal

Following the announcement of a paid upgrade for Horizon Forbidden West, Sony CEO Jim Ryan took the floor to resolve the matter.

back to 2020

Last Friday, baffled gamers learned that Horizon: Forbidden West’s PS5 upgrades would pay off, that the game would not be in physical format according to pre-order packs despite the integration of useless Steelbooks. , or almost.

If for some people the pill was swallowed without too much rejection, for others it is Sony wrong track or a tedious communication hit. Why ? Because in September 2020 Sony boss Jim Ryan spoke about the backward compatibility of his next-gen console, the PS5. In fact, from his words, we learned that the vast majority of PS4 games will run on PS5. But also that PS5 upgrades would be free. Three games were cited to illustrate the announcement, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West.

Versatile from Sony

Such a reversal of the jacket that is obviously hard to digest among gamers and that says a lot about Sony’s obscurity for some time to believe this becomes a trademark.

In competition with Microsoft, these inconsistencies are an attempt to be corrected quickly, as the American company is ahead of the game at this level with its Smart Delivery feature that allows gamers to purchase an Xbox game from Series X -Version included. So when you upgrade to the next generation, the upgrade is automatic, so users don’t have to buy the game a second time. If we know that many gamers are having a hard time getting the PS5 and running their old-gen with it in order to be able to switch in due course, then it will be missed.

But tonight, another turn on the PlayStation blog, Jim Ryan himself backed out, stating that the next generation Horizon Forbidden West upgrade will ultimately be free for everyone, whether you own a physical or digital copy. Here are his words:

Thursday should be a celebration of Horizon Forbidden West and the incredible guerrilla team working to deliver it on February 18, 2022.

Last year we committed to providing free upgrades to our cross-generational launch titles, including Horizon Forbidden West. While the profound effects of the pandemic have pushed Forbidden West out of the originally planned launch window, we will keep our offer: Players who buy Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free.

I also want to confirm today that in the future, PlayStation-exclusive cross-gen exclusives (re-released on PS4 and PS5) – both digital and physical * – will offer a $ 10 digital upgrade option from PS4 to PS5. This applies to the upcoming God of War and Gran Turismo 7, as well as all other cross-generational PS4 and PS5 exclusive titles released by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

* To upgrade an eligible PS4 game on disc to the PS5 digital version, you must have a PS5 console with a disc drive. PS4 game discs cannot be used with the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

As mentioned above, Ryan and his teams are determined to roll back their September 2020 announcement, but we also understand that Horizon Forbidden West will be the last game to offer the free upgrade as it will have to pay $ 10 in the future (9, 99 €) to enjoy the upgrade. The next God of War and Gran Turismo 7 will be there.

The doubt remains

It is interesting to be amazed at this change of position. Is that a big internal communication mistake? A coup? What if the players hadn’t raised the banners on Twitter, would Ryan have responded? So many questions that are cause for concern and once again prove the versatility of Sony Interactive.

If Horizon Forbidden West was affected by this policy of a free upgrade at the launch of games (the Director’s Cut of Ghost of Tsushima and Death Stranding were also part of it), its postponement has since ruled that out. But here, too, the information is not clearly formulated.

Many big games are planned and eagerly awaited in 2022. The first images of God of War are expected soon. Just like the PlayStation Showcase on Thursday evening. Hopefully Sony and Jim Ryan don’t come and spoil everything with their legendary instability.