After the controversy, Boba Fett’s ship has a new official name

While he will soon be the hero of his own series, Boba Fett seems to be a problem for some people because of the name of his ship. To calm the controversy, Lucasfilm made a decision: to change the name of the ship.

A name that fans will displease

Bounty hunter Boba Fett, who first appeared in Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back in 1980, is one of the most popular characters in the George Lucas-created saga. His reappearance in Season 2 of The Mandalorian made the event too, and we can’t wait to discover The Book of Boba Fett series, which is expected to hit Disney + in late 2021 and should allow us to discover the rest Adventures of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand.

However, with the approach of the series’ release, the character of Boba Fett became controversial, especially the name of his ship Slave-I. Two months ago we found out through the packaging of a LEGO set that Disney had asked to replace “Slave-I” with “Boba Fett’s Ship”. A decision that provoked the anger of fans, who accused the election of a loss of identity for the ship and its occupants.

Since it was unthinkable for Boba Fett’s ship to remain anonymous as the series drew near, Disney came up with a new official name. So the old Slave-I became Firespray, which can be translated as … “Aerosol”. The name was revealed in a statement describing the variant covers of the September 2021 issue of the comic series The War of the Bounty Hunters. On every number we see a bounty hunter in front of his ship. The press release shows that Boba Fett is on the road with his “Firespray”.

Firespray is actually the classification of Boba Fett’s ship. It looks like Disney made the decision to officially name the ship based on its classification. An amazing choice that will no doubt displease many fans.

It is currently unknown whether the name “Firespray” will be used on The Book of Boba Fett series. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni might as well choose not to name the ship. It is worth remembering that the name Slave-I was never mentioned in the original trilogy. However, naming ships is part of Star Wars DNA. The Millennium Falcon, The Razor Crest, and the Ghost are all iconic ships whose names are a glimpse of their crew.