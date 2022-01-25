After the computer attack, Opto is back (with never-before-seen consequences)

SIC’s streaming platform is back. And there’s a new series coming out soon.

There are new episodes of The List to watch.

After the computer attack on the Impresa Group’s websites, including those of SIC and the newspaper “Expresso”, Opto is back. SIC’s streaming platform can again be used by subscribers, it was announced this Tuesday, January 25th.

Customers will not be charged an amount equal to the days the platform was unavailable. By the way, a 30-day offer is given.

After being put on hold for some time, you can now watch three never-before-seen episodes of the original series, The List. It was also announced that two previously announced productions will debut soon: a documentary about Paulo Futre; and the series “Vanda”, inspired by the true story of the Portuguese woman who robbed 11 banks during the economic crisis.

“After the computer attack on Impresa dictated the temporary unavailability of Opto, the group will continue to work to make the platform available to everyone in the best conditions, although the service may still have some limitations and some delays in loading content on them platforms may suffer in the coming days,” the platform adds.