after The Chronicle of the Bridgertons, this series of sexual intrigue is a hit

Although it is temporarily stopped because of the Covid, filming for the second season of The Bridgertons is ongoing. If you enjoyed this historical series from Shonda Rhimes, you will surely love discovering this Spanish series that is a hit on Netflix.

A Spanish historical drama

Tatiana Rodríguez’s series, which has aired on Antena 3 in Spain since February 21, recently became available on Netflix and is a hit.

Set in Madrid in the 1720s, the series follows a young cook, Clara Belmonte, very talented but agoraphobic. The young woman enters the service of a Duke of Spain, Diego de Castamar, who has been inconsolable since the death of his wife Alba. Accompanied by the intrigues of the court, a love story emerges between the cook and the duke.

La Cuisinière de Castamar is the name of this historical series with Michelle Jenner, Roberto Enríquez and Hugo Silva.

La Cuisinière de Castamar consists of 12 episodes and is a Spanish historical drama directed by Iñaki Peñafiel and Norberto López Amado. While the story is not inspired by real events, the series offers a lifelike depiction of the culture, food and way of life of the 18th century.

Shot in Madrid, Segovia and Cuenca, this historical drama is very realistic in terms of costumes and uniforms. In contrast, the series moves away from history when it comes to romantic relationships and sexuality. In fact, a relationship between a master and a servant was not well perceived at that time.

La Cuisinière de Castamar is a historical Spanish series by Tatiana Rodríguez, which has been available in French since July 9 and in the original version on Netflix and consists of 12 episodes. While you wait to see if the series will benefit from a second season, you can still discover this scene that caused controversy in The Chronicle of the Bridgertons.