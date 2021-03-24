after the Breton variant they invent funny variants (35 tweets)
More than a year in which we were confronted with the coronavirus and still continue to discover new variants. British variant, South African variant or Breton variant, we can find variants that come from different places. Based on this idea, internet users had fun creating variants from other countries or locations with the associated symptoms. A little game that many tweeters have tried with the hashtag #InventeUnVariant. Explore the best of stereotypes made by internet users, a little humor that doesn’t hurt.
1)
The Travolta variant gives a fever, but that on Saturday evening #InventeUnVariant pic.twitter.com/tclcJULTm3
March 16, 2021
2)
The Portuguese variant, a little tough. # InventeUnVariant
March 16, 2021
3)
With the Italian variant
take it for milan. # InventeUnVariant
March 16, 2021
4)
L’Olivier variant #InventeUnVariant pic.twitter.com/PX5OzT4bf6
March 16, 2021
5)
The Swiss variant remains neutral regardless of the pcr test #InventeUnVariant
March 16, 2021
6)
#InventeUnVariant Le Bordelais
But don’t worry, we have the Médoc
March 16, 2021
7)
The Norman variant, particularly difficult to predict: p’têt ben que yes, p’têt ben que non. #InventAvariant
March 16, 2021
8th)
Latest news!
Fusion of 2 variants between Latin America and Brittany ud83dude31
The Chili Concarneau variant # InventeUnVariant
March 16, 2021
9)
The Belgian variant would be impressive, it usually ends with a beer. #InventAvariant
March 16, 2021
10)
Unpublished picture of the Moroccan variant under the microscope Zoom x500 #InventeUnVariant pic.twitter.com/CKauHJdIbL
March 16, 2021
11)
The variant of Artois, Arras will fuck you. # InventeUnVariant
March 16, 2021
12)
Don’t be afraid of the Chinese virus, it’s limited to #InventeUnVariant
March 16, 2021
13)
The SNCF variant that will arrive later than expected #InventeUnVariant
March 16, 2021
14)
In contrast to the bill, the variant from Benin would be dangerous. # InventeUnVariant
March 16, 2021
15)
Apparently there is sushi to be made with the Japanese variant.
#InventAvariant
March 16, 2021
16)
#InventAvariant
No quarter with the orange variant! ud83dude21
March 16, 2021
17)
The Scottish variant is in check #InventeUnVariant
March 16, 2021
18)
The Sylvie variant #InventeUnVariant pic.twitter.com/G6PCOpcQcm
March 16, 2021
19)
The Lyonnais variant is caught in a traffic jam. # InventeUnVariant
March 16, 2021
20)
If a variant of Toulouse is discovered and then eradicated, we can say that this case was drunk! #InventeUnVariant
March 16, 2021
21)
We’re talking about the emergence of a Colombian variant, but it seems that it is just a #InventeUnVariant shop window decoration
March 16, 2021
22)
Cambrai variant: the result of stupidity. # InventeUnVariant
March 16, 2021
23)
The Corsican variant is caught in birchud83cudf33 and carried over from the bark. #InventAvariant
March 16, 2021
24)
The Algerian variant, Khoya is very lucky, he will be so proud that he will never leave your body #InventeUnVariant
March 16, 2021
25)
#InventAvariant
The Venetian variant: mandatory masks
March 16, 2021
26)
If the Drôme variant is followed, you will get a bump. # InventeUnVariant
#
March 16, 2021
27)
The next variant comes from Easter Island, a real April poison.
#InventAvariant
March 16, 2021
28)
We fear a variant of the Tanplan variant transmitted by dogs #okjesors bye bye ud83dude02 # InventeUnVariant
March 16, 2021
29)
#InventAvariant
Above all, do not catch the Russian variant, otherwise we will no longer be able to handle vodka
March 16, 2021
30)
The Moscow variant is an evil ViRusse … # InventeUnVariant
March 16, 2021
31)
The Tillais variant that makes birds laugh, makes bees sing and lets the sun shine u2600ufe0fud83cudfb6 # InventeUnVariant
March 16, 2021
32)
The Japanese variant: very difficult to localize, Japanese still bad ud83cuddefud83cuddf5 #InventeUnVariant
March 17, 2021
33)
The Norman variant is a cream ud83eudd29ud83eudd29ud83dude0b #InventeUnVariant
March 17, 2021
34)
The Lorraine variant, a real quiche #InventeUnVariant
March 16, 2021
35)
A variant was discovered in Connemara, it’s for the living, a little hell.
#InventAvariant
March 16, 2021