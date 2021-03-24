after the Breton variant they invent funny variants (35 tweets)

More than a year in which we were confronted with the coronavirus and still continue to discover new variants. British variant, South African variant or Breton variant, we can find variants that come from different places. Based on this idea, internet users had fun creating variants from other countries or locations with the associated symptoms. A little game that many tweeters have tried with the hashtag #InventeUnVariant. Explore the best of stereotypes made by internet users, a little humor that doesn’t hurt.

1)

The Travolta variant gives a fever, but that on Saturday evening #InventeUnVariant pic.twitter.com/tclcJULTm3

March 16, 2021

2)

The Portuguese variant, a little tough. # InventeUnVariant

March 16, 2021

3)

With the Italian variant

take it for milan. # InventeUnVariant

March 16, 2021

4)

L’Olivier variant #InventeUnVariant pic.twitter.com/PX5OzT4bf6

March 16, 2021

5)

The Swiss variant remains neutral regardless of the pcr test #InventeUnVariant

March 16, 2021

6)

#InventeUnVariant Le Bordelais

But don’t worry, we have the Médoc

March 16, 2021

7)

The Norman variant, particularly difficult to predict: p’têt ben que yes, p’têt ben que non. #InventAvariant

March 16, 2021

8th)

Latest news!

Fusion of 2 variants between Latin America and Brittany ud83dude31

The Chili Concarneau variant # InventeUnVariant

March 16, 2021

9)

The Belgian variant would be impressive, it usually ends with a beer. #InventAvariant

March 16, 2021

10)

Unpublished picture of the Moroccan variant under the microscope Zoom x500 #InventeUnVariant pic.twitter.com/CKauHJdIbL

March 16, 2021

11)

The variant of Artois, Arras will fuck you. # InventeUnVariant

March 16, 2021

12)

Don’t be afraid of the Chinese virus, it’s limited to #InventeUnVariant

March 16, 2021

13)

The SNCF variant that will arrive later than expected #InventeUnVariant

March 16, 2021

14)

In contrast to the bill, the variant from Benin would be dangerous. # InventeUnVariant

March 16, 2021

15)

Apparently there is sushi to be made with the Japanese variant.

#InventAvariant

March 16, 2021

16)

#InventAvariant

No quarter with the orange variant! ud83dude21

March 16, 2021

17)

The Scottish variant is in check #InventeUnVariant

March 16, 2021

18)

The Sylvie variant #InventeUnVariant pic.twitter.com/G6PCOpcQcm

March 16, 2021

19)

The Lyonnais variant is caught in a traffic jam. # InventeUnVariant

March 16, 2021

20)

If a variant of Toulouse is discovered and then eradicated, we can say that this case was drunk! #InventeUnVariant

March 16, 2021

21)

We’re talking about the emergence of a Colombian variant, but it seems that it is just a #InventeUnVariant shop window decoration

March 16, 2021

22)

Cambrai variant: the result of stupidity. # InventeUnVariant

March 16, 2021

23)

The Corsican variant is caught in birchud83cudf33 and carried over from the bark. #InventAvariant

March 16, 2021

24)

The Algerian variant, Khoya is very lucky, he will be so proud that he will never leave your body #InventeUnVariant

March 16, 2021

25)

#InventAvariant

The Venetian variant: mandatory masks

March 16, 2021

26)

If the Drôme variant is followed, you will get a bump. # InventeUnVariant

#

March 16, 2021

27)

The next variant comes from Easter Island, a real April poison.

#InventAvariant

March 16, 2021

28)

We fear a variant of the Tanplan variant transmitted by dogs #okjesors bye bye ud83dude02 # InventeUnVariant

March 16, 2021

29)

#InventAvariant

Above all, do not catch the Russian variant, otherwise we will no longer be able to handle vodka

March 16, 2021

30)

The Moscow variant is an evil ViRusse … # InventeUnVariant

March 16, 2021

31)

The Tillais variant that makes birds laugh, makes bees sing and lets the sun shine u2600ufe0fud83cudfb6 # InventeUnVariant

March 16, 2021

32)

The Japanese variant: very difficult to localize, Japanese still bad ud83cuddefud83cuddf5 #InventeUnVariant

March 17, 2021

33)

The Norman variant is a cream ud83eudd29ud83eudd29ud83dude0b #InventeUnVariant

March 17, 2021

34)

The Lorraine variant, a real quiche #InventeUnVariant

March 16, 2021

35)

A variant was discovered in Connemara, it’s for the living, a little hell.

#InventAvariant

March 16, 2021