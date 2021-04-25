After the Baerbock freestyle, the Greens registered a huge increase in the number of members | Free press

“An all-time record” – The decision to nominate party leader Annalena Baerbock as chancellor is also reflected in the number of new members among the Greens.

Berlin (AP) – After appointing Annalena Baerbock, leader of the Green Party, as a candidate for chancellor at the beginning of the week, her party experienced a boom in membership. According to the Greens, 2,159 people applied for membership Monday through Friday.

“The wave of accession in recent days is an all-time record in party history,” said federal director Michael Kellner of the German news agency. “We are doing well and that gives me a good mood.”

According to the Greens, the week of most interest in membership so far was the one after the European elections in May 2019 with 1,598 registrations. On average, the number of party membership requests fluctuates between 150 and 300 per week.

Last year, the Greens got more than 10,000 new members. At the turn of the year, they had more than 107,300 members.

“I warmly greet all new members,” said Kellner. “Now is the right time for a new departure in this country, for climate protection, reducing inequality and a common Europe to emerge.” The entry wave shows that many people long for change. “I am really looking forward to starting the election campaign with a candidate for Chancellor Annalena Baerbock with as many Greens as never before.”

The Green Board had proposed Baerbock as a candidate for chancellor on Monday after she and co-party leader Robert Habeck reached an agreement. The party congress in June has yet to confirm the nomination, but this is expected.

