After the attacks in Waldkraiburg: terror trial begins | Free press

Attacks on Turkish shops, arson – and the plan to do worse: after the attacks in Waldkraiburg, the terrorist trial against the alleged perpetrator begins.

Waldkraiburg / Munich (dpa) – After the attacks on Turkish stores in Waldkraiburg in Upper Bavaria, a little less than a year ago, the trial against the alleged perpetrator begins before the Munich Higher Regional Court.

The federal prosecutor has accused the German of Kurdish descent in 31 cases of attempted murder, serious arson and the preparation of a serious act of violence dangerous to the state.

According to investigators, the man, who described himself as a supporter of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization, planned to carry out further attacks on Turkish facilities and mosques and to shoot imams.

In May last year, the then 25-year-old was caught after a mysterious series of attacks. In the multicultural town of Waldkraiburg, just under an hour’s drive east of Munich, shops and restaurants belonging to Turkish-born owners were attacked with a smelly liquid for several nights in April and May 2020, and a store burned down.

The man’s arrest on May 8, 2020 could have prevented further action. When the police attacked, he was carrying pipe bombs and kilos of explosives – likely to attack mosques belonging to the Islamic Association Ditib, the Turkish Consulate General in Munich and the Ditib Central Mosque in Cologne, and to shoot imams.

His actual actions turned out to be almost negligible compared to his plans. A Turkish greengrocer’s shop went up in flames. In this worst attack on the night of April 27, four residents of the house were injured by flue gas. Just because residents noticed the fire, there were no deaths, according to the federal prosecutor.

Extremism experts saw the attacks as a new direction: for the first time, a suspected supporter of the terrorist militia IS had targeted Turkish targets in Europe. The background could be the faster pace of the Turkish government against IS. 43 negotiation days are scheduled for the trial. The verdict could be in August.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99