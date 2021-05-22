After Superman and Geralt, Henry Cavill will play a new icon

British actor Henry Cavill was reportedly approached to play another iconic character, after those of Superman and Geralt de Riv on the Netflix series The Witcher.

The hype surrounding Henry Cavill

The Henry Cavill name is a lot of ink these days. After his disappointments with his role in Superman dragged on for a number of years, his injury was confirmed on the set of the second season of The Witcher, the Man of Steel actor, Batman versus Superman, or more recently Enola Holmes, the second part of the adventures of the Character played by Millie Bobby Brown.

We learn today that Henry Cavill would be negotiating with the Lionsgate studio on a completely different project, namely reviving a cult license from the 90s by playing a mythical protagonist.

Take up a historical character again

Henry Cavill would be on the verge of adding a new franchise to his arc by joining the reboot of Highlander, the fantastic saga of the ’90s that featured Mel Gibson and Mister Sean Connery. As a reminder, Highlander (1986) featured Scottish warrior Connor MacLeod (Mel Gibson) who died fighting and then came back to life when he discovered his immortality. The only way to eliminate his companions was to behead them, which gave the performer more power.

The information comes from the Deadline website, which announced that the actor would be Lionsgate’s priority, perhaps to revive the character of MacLeod, played by Mel Gibson more than 30 years ago. The 38-year-old actor even showed his appreciation through this Instagram post, praising the Highlander universe. However, the information has not been validated by the studio. We do know, however, that Chad Stahelski (John Wick) will be at the helm of the film.

However, nothing would be signed. Henry Cavill is on all the shelves right now, between his role as Geralt of Rivia with The Witcher and the sequel to Enola Holmes, where he plays Sherlock, but overloading his schedule could slow the project down. Nothing was revealed regarding the movie’s plot either, but Deadline still reports that the movie’s development is on the right track. Let’s stay vigilant.