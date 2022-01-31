After Squid Game, this new South Korean horror series shocks netizens (17 tweets)

You couldn’t miss the smashing success of the Squid Game series, that’s how much the world was talking about in 2021. They know that a brand new South Korean series is also hitting the road at this very moment and may see similar success.

The new South Korean horror series to watch

As we know, the Squid Game series has been a smash hit worldwide and it looks like this will be the case for All of Us are Dead, a South Korean horror series.

Regarding the synopsis of the series, it reads as follows: “The students of Hyosan High School find themselves on the campus devastated by zombies. The last students who survive this catastrophe must somehow find an escape route.” Escape from high school at the risk of becoming zombies themselves.« Netizens have already commented en masse on this series available on Netflix, and we invite you to read the best comments about the series:

Ok we’re all dead it’s really too bad if there’s no season 2 I exclaim

Well I’ve chained the first 6 episodes of All Of Us Are Dead and it’s beeeeeeeen (even if I’m eating my fingers because I’m stressed lol) I can’t wait to see the sequel tomorrow! Good evening, good night, good luck for this new week and this Monday

I’m done, we’re all dead, I’m waiting for season 2.

done we’re all dead pic.twitter.com/pFBGbLoLXB

See that we’re all dead on Netflix. Especially those who liked The Last Train to Busan, it’s in the same spirit and by the same director

I just finished All of Us Are Dead

I liked it, it’s been a while since I’ve been like this, every episode made me achieve something

But I didn’t follow the 1st episode lol pic.twitter.com/yTwkc6TXj2

The new All of Us Are Dead series on Netflix is ​​insane

Damn Koreans, although I didn’t like you guys for K-Pop, I have to admit that the series and movies you make are pure masterpieces

Translated name: We are all dead

(There is a VF and it’s available on Netflix) pic.twitter.com/wVyQRAjTzU

Forgot to watch F4 Thailand so absorbed in us we are all dead pic.twitter.com/3j74RTFZsF

The Korean series “All Of Us Are Dead” is currently the most popular Netflix series in the world and is in the top 10 in more than 80 countries! (about deadline). pic.twitter.com/GZQiL6w3rs

I finished All of Us Are Dead on Netflix. I was afraid to have some ultra action/romance and no, and it’s perfect. We have a series that emphasizes: SURVIVE.

Every man for himself ?

Should we trust each other?

Do the fittest survive?

I liked it very much, I recommend pic.twitter.com/p0fuQjiws1

I’m torn between euphoria we’re all dead and F4 pic.twitter.com/lkxqqu6ujH

Here is a new series that I recommend:

We’re All Dead. Another hit Korean series. It was released on Netflix on Friday and has 12 episodes of this season 1. Its genre is survival/horror. The story is about zombies. #AllOfUsAreDead pic.twitter.com/CfjA06EaQe

Anyway we all are the best drama I have ever seen and Cho Yihyun my wife pic.twitter.com/dGlRNLESzW

Welcome to the We Are All Dead #AllOfUsAreDead #kdrama club

©//chabelita brown pic.twitter.com/edvVOkiQXp

She died in the squid game to be a slut #AllOfUsAreDead pic.twitter.com/oujj5O2gI4

I just finished we are all dead honestly its a 9.75/10 everything is amazing in it pic.twitter.com/QBRbBPEEmG

