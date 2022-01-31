After Squid Game, this new South Korean horror series shocks netizens (17 tweets)
You couldn’t miss the smashing success of the Squid Game series, that’s how much the world was talking about in 2021. They know that a brand new South Korean series is also hitting the road at this very moment and may see similar success.
The new South Korean horror series to watch
As we know, the Squid Game series has been a smash hit worldwide and it looks like this will be the case for All of Us are Dead, a South Korean horror series.
Regarding the synopsis of the series, it reads as follows: “The students of Hyosan High School find themselves on the campus devastated by zombies. The last students who survive this catastrophe must somehow find an escape route.” Escape from high school at the risk of becoming zombies themselves.« Netizens have already commented en masse on this series available on Netflix, and we invite you to read the best comments about the series:
1)
Ok we’re all dead it’s really too bad if there’s no season 2 I exclaim
January 31, 2022
2)
Well I’ve chained the first 6 episodes of All Of Us Are Dead and it’s beeeeeeeen (even if I’m eating my fingers because I’m stressed lol) I can’t wait to see the sequel tomorrow! Good evening, good night, good luck for this new week and this Monday
January 30, 2022
3)
I’m done, we’re all dead, I’m waiting for season 2.
January 30, 2022
4)
done we’re all dead pic.twitter.com/pFBGbLoLXB
January 30, 2022
5)
See that we’re all dead on Netflix. Especially those who liked The Last Train to Busan, it’s in the same spirit and by the same director
January 30, 2022
6)
I just finished All of Us Are Dead
I liked it, it’s been a while since I’ve been like this, every episode made me achieve something
But I didn’t follow the 1st episode lol pic.twitter.com/yTwkc6TXj2
January 30, 2022
7)
The new All of Us Are Dead series on Netflix is insane
January 30, 2022
8th)
Damn Koreans, although I didn’t like you guys for K-Pop, I have to admit that the series and movies you make are pure masterpieces
Translated name: We are all dead
(There is a VF and it’s available on Netflix) pic.twitter.com/wVyQRAjTzU
January 30, 2022
9)
Forgot to watch F4 Thailand so absorbed in us we are all dead pic.twitter.com/3j74RTFZsF
January 29, 2022
10)
The Korean series “All Of Us Are Dead” is currently the most popular Netflix series in the world and is in the top 10 in more than 80 countries! (about deadline). pic.twitter.com/GZQiL6w3rs
January 30, 2022
11)
I finished All of Us Are Dead on Netflix. I was afraid to have some ultra action/romance and no, and it’s perfect. We have a series that emphasizes: SURVIVE.
Every man for himself ?
Should we trust each other?
Do the fittest survive?
I liked it very much, I recommend pic.twitter.com/p0fuQjiws1
January 30, 2022
12)
I’m torn between euphoria we’re all dead and F4 pic.twitter.com/lkxqqu6ujH
January 30, 2022
13)
Here is a new series that I recommend:
We’re All Dead. Another hit Korean series. It was released on Netflix on Friday and has 12 episodes of this season 1. Its genre is survival/horror. The story is about zombies. #AllOfUsAreDead pic.twitter.com/CfjA06EaQe
January 30, 2022
14)
Anyway we all are the best drama I have ever seen and Cho Yihyun my wife pic.twitter.com/dGlRNLESzW
January 30, 2022
fifteen)
Welcome to the We Are All Dead #AllOfUsAreDead #kdrama club
©//chabelita brown pic.twitter.com/edvVOkiQXp
January 28, 2022
16)
She died in the squid game to be a slut #AllOfUsAreDead pic.twitter.com/oujj5O2gI4
January 28, 2022
17)
I just finished we are all dead honestly its a 9.75/10 everything is amazing in it pic.twitter.com/QBRbBPEEmG
January 30, 2022
And you, are you planning to watch All of Us are Dead on Netflix? We’ll let you answer this question via our poll and via our comments section! And if you haven’t read it yet, check out our previous article for the bombshell the Squid Game director dropped on the future of the series.